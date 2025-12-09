MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, 2025. This follows the Company's recent entry into the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index.

"Our inclusion in Canada's flagship equity benchmark, home to the country's largest and most actively traded companies, rewards the hard work of our team and our ability to deliver in any business environment," said Gervais Jacques, Chief Executive Officer of 5N+. "Our addition to both S&P and MSCI indexes in 2025 broadens our visibility with global investors and represents strong recognition of our unique market positioning and leadership in specialty semiconductors and performance materials."

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for the Canadian equity market, the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and the basis for multiple sub-indices. More assets are invested in products based on S&P Dow Jones indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

