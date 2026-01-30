MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has been awarded a US$18.1 million grant by the U.S. Government to expand capabilities and increase capacity to recycle and refine germanium at its St. George, Utah facility, to feed optics and solar germanium crystal supply chains.

In support of the U.S. government's Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production Executive Order, the award will enable 5N+ to gradually increase its capabilities to recover germanium from industrial residues and mining by-products over the course of the next 48 months. In time, it should enable 5N+ to valorize up to 20 metric tons of high-purity germanium per year. Combined with its current sourcing capabilities, this will position the Company to meet rapidly growing demand for germanium-based technological applications in the United States.

"This award reinforces our unique leadership position as a trusted partner with the sourcing, refining and manufacturing expertise to supply high-purity specialty semiconductors to key customers for mission-critical applications," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N+. "We are proud that our St. George, Utah facility has once again been recognized as a key partner to the U.S. government."

5N+ manufactures and customizes high-purity, dislocation-free, electrically-uniform and space-qualified germanium wafers which are vital for infrared optics, night vision systems, surveillance windows, electro-optical/infrared (EOIR) applications and solar cells powering commercial and national security satellites.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

