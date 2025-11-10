MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, effective as of the close of trading on November 24, 2025.

The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With more than 180 constituents, the index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada. MSCI's market-capitalization weighted indexes are among the most widely used in the financial industry.

"Our inclusion in the MSCI index is recognition of our focused growth strategy and strong execution, which have driven strong market performance and investor confidence in 5N+," said Gervais Jacques, Chief Executive Officer of 5N+. "As we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted supplier of advanced materials for critical applications on Earth and in space, we remain committed to creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Richard Perron, President and Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]