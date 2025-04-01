MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or "the Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced the renewal of its senior secured multi-currency revolving syndicated credit facilities, expanding its borrowing capacity from $124 million to $154 million to support the Company's growth plan. Subject to lenders' approval, 5N Plus can opt to further increase its credit facilities to $204 million through a $50 million accordion feature. All amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"The Company's strategic focus on value-added products and long-term customer partnerships, without being a critical cost component, has enabled us to pursue our profitable growth as a trusted partner in growing markets. Determined to pursue both organic and external growth in 2025, we are pleased to have the continued support of leading financial institutions to fund our operations and further cement our position as a leading supplier of critical specialty semiconductors," said Mr. Perron, Chief Financial Officer of 5N+.

The credit facility was oversubscribed, with Royal Bank of Canada acting as sole lead arranger and administrative agent joined by the Company's long time banking partners, National Bank of Canada, Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec, Business Development Bank of Canada, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and most recent participant Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The new credit facilities have a four-year term, bearing interest and a margin based on the Company's senior consolidated debt to EBITDA1 ratio.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2024 MD&A dated February 25, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's expected financial results, as well as the Company's objectives, strategic priorities and outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

1 These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See Non-IFRS Measures for more information.

