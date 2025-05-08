5N Plus Announces Election of Directors Français

MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Luc Bertrand

52,678,764

93.10 %

3,905,668

6.90 %

Jean-Marie Bourassa

53,538,825

94.62 %

3,045,607

5.38 %

Blair Dickerson

54,342,659

96.04 %

2,241,773

3.96 %

Gervais Jacques

53,724,550

94.95 %

2,859,882

5.05 %

Andrée-Lise Méthot

53,993,849

95.42 %

2,590,583

4.58 %

Appointment of Independent Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

56,408,780

97.91 %

1,204,250

2.09 %

About 5N+
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]

