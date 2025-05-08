MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Luc Bertrand 52,678,764 93.10 % 3,905,668 6.90 % Jean-Marie Bourassa 53,538,825 94.62 % 3,045,607 5.38 % Blair Dickerson 54,342,659 96.04 % 2,241,773 3.96 % Gervais Jacques 53,724,550 94.95 % 2,859,882 5.05 % Andrée-Lise Méthot 53,993,849 95.42 % 2,590,583 4.58 %

Appointment of Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 56,408,780 97.91 % 1,204,250 2.09 %

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]