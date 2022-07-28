5N Plus Appoints Roland Dubois as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roland Dubois to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective no later than September 1, 2022. In this role, Mr. Dubois will lead the Company's commercial excellence program and go-to-market strategy with a segmented approach to commercial partnering.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Roland to our executive leadership team in this highly strategic role for the Company at this stage of our growth," said Mr. Gervais Jacques, Chief Executive Officer, 5N Plus. "Bringing deep commercial expertise, relevant industry experience and a proven track record of success, Roland is the ideal candidate to lead our commercial activities. He will not only ensure the continued execution of our commercial excellence program but will also be able to bring our go-to-market strategies for our value-added products to the next level in support of our growth objectives," he added.

"I am honoured and excited to join a truly unique company, which produces added value and essential products to so many critical sectors to the global economy and a sustainable future," said Mr. Dubois. "I sincerely look forward to working with the dynamic 5N Plus team to help drive the full commercial potential of the Company's impressive portfolio of specialty semiconductors and performance materials through effective commercial strategies," he added.

About Roland Dubois

Mr. Dubois is a seasoned sales and marketing executive with over 30 years of experience in B2B sales, marketing, commercial and strategy. A true global leader, he has successfully implemented go-to market strategies on multiple continents in the metals, engineering plastics and electricity industries. Mr. Dubois joins 5N Plus from ABB where for the last three years he held the role of Vice President, Group Head of Sustainability, based out of Zurich, Switzerland. Prior to that, he spent 16 years with Rio Tinto where he held various leadership roles including as Sales and Marketing Product Director, General Manager of Strategic Marketing and Development, and as General Manager of its Global Aluminium Strategy, overseeing Group commercial excellence. Mr. Dubois speaks five languages and is a graduate of Grenoble École de Management, in addition to having completed an Executive MBA from HEC Paris.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to 5N Plus at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause 5N Plus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. A description of the risks affecting 5N Plus 'business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N Plus annual MD&A dated February 22, 2022, Q1 MD&A dated May 4, 2022, and note 11 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 available on www.sedar.com.

Forward–looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward–looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward–looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and 5N Plus has no obligation to publicly update such forward–looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward–looking statements.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., (514) 856-0644, [email protected]