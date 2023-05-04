MONTREAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2023 were elected as directors of 5N Plus at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Luc Bertrand 42,450,751 96.70 % 1,449,338 3.30 % Jean-Marie Bourassa 41,911,878 95.47 % 1,988,211 4.53 % Blair Dickerson 43,387,556 98.83 % 512,533 1.17 % Gervais Jacques 41,907,673 95.46 % 1,992,416 4.54 % Nathalie Le Prohon 42,253,268 96.25 % 1,646,821 3.75 %



For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., (514) 856-0644, [email protected]