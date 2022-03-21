MONTREAL, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) (the "Company" or "5N Plus"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Gervais Jacques as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 18, 2022. Mr. Jacques has been Interim President and CEO since December 1, 2021. He remains a member of the Board of Directors.

"Following a Board-led candidate evaluation process, we are pleased to appoint Gervais Jacques to the position of President and CEO. Since his interim appointment late last year, Gervais has demonstrated his strong leadership skills, his passion for 5N Plus, and a clear vision for the future," said Luc Bertrand, Chair of the Board of 5N Plus. "A seasoned business executive and strategic thinker with over 30 years of industry experience, the Board is confident that he is the ideal candidate, and we sincerely congratulate him on this well-earned appointment," he added.

"I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be at the helm of 5N Plus as it continues to establish itself as an industry leader and strategic partner to key industries around the world," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO, 5N Plus. "The last few months in this role have enabled me to gain additional insight and perspective into the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead. I am eager to continue working with the strong team in place to execute our near-term priorities, including the integration of AZUR Space, and to drive future growth, while managing a complex global market and business environment," he added.

About Gervais Jacques

Mr. Jacques is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the metals industry. He is the former Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of Rio Tinto Aluminum, where he led more than 6,000 employees in five countries. Mr. Jacques has previously served as Chairman of the International Aluminum Institute, the only Canadian ever appointed to this position, and as Chairman of the Canadian Aluminum Association. Mr. Jacques has a degree in Chemical Engineering from Université Laval and completed a leadership and strategy program at the London Business School (England) in 2012. Mr. Jacques is based in Montreal, Canada.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customer products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia. The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development along with emphasis on sustainable development, continuous improvement, health and safety.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

For further information: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]