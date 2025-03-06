5N+ has sold the GaN IP portfolio, acquired with its subsidiary AZUR, to micro-LED expert ALLOS Semiconductors.

MONTREAL and DRESDEN, Germany, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), with micro-LED and GaN-on-Si expert ALLOS Semiconductors to complete the development and commercialization of a GaN IP portfolio that 5N+ has provided to ALLOS Semiconductors for a nominal value in exchange for future royalties.

Prior to becoming part of 5N+ in 2021, AZUR had acquired a package of technology and patents for High Power Electronics (HPE) and Radio Frequency (RF) applications from ALLOS Semiconductors in 2020. This package will now be transferred back to ALLOS, along with additional GaN IP.

"This transaction allows 5N+ to focus on its core business while benefiting from the growth of the HPE market through royalties. With ALLOS, we have found the strongest possible partner to commercialize the technology over time," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO, 5N+.

"With this acquisition we are further strengthening our IP position," said Burkhard Slischka, co-founder and CEO of ALLOS Semiconductors. The company specializes in 200 mm and 300 mm epiwafers for micro-LED applications, that can be processed in standard silicon fabs. ALLOS' customers are micro-LED and display companies, working with silicon foundries to achieve the yield and unit cost breakthroughs that are critical to turning futuristic micro-LED display prototypes into future mass consumer products. Slischka emphasized, "We remain focused on our successful micro-LED technology while exploring synergies with the rapidly growing HPE market. We are open to new partnerships in GaN HPE and our now expanded IP portfolio remains available for licensing."

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

About ALLOS Semiconductors

ALLOS Semiconductors is a Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) epiwafer technology company focusing on micro-LED applications. Founded in 2014 in Dresden, Germany, the company has repeatedly demonstrated the industry's best crystal quality and wafer uniformities of GaN-on-Si epiwafers specifically designed for use in standard 200 mm and 300 mm silicon wafer fabs. The company's proprietary technologies are protected by a strong IP portfolio and are available on MOCVD tools from all major tool suppliers. ALLOS is the only company supplying both 200 mm and 300 mm GaN-on-Si LED epiwafers to customers worldwide. Its technologies are also available through licensing and technology transfer. ALLOS' customers are micro-LED, semiconductor and display companies working with either foundries or in-house silicon lines to achieve the breakthroughs in yield and unit cost that are critical to turning their existing micro-LED prototypes into future volume products for consumer and industrial applications.

www.allos-semiconductors.com

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward‐looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward‐looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, including that 5N+ will be able to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, that 5N+ will continue to operate its business in the normal course, that 5N+ will be able to implement its growth strategy, that 5N+ will be able to successfully and timely complete the realization of its backlog, that 5N+ will not suffer any supply chain challenges or any material disruption in the supply of raw materials on competitive terms, that 5N+ will be able to generate new sales, produce, deliver, and sell its expected product volumes at the expected prices and control its costs, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of the Company's 2024 MD&A dated February 25, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N+ will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N+. The forward‐looking statements contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward‐looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's expected financial results, as well as the Company's objectives, strategic priorities and outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.

Contacts: Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer, 5N Plus Inc., +1 (514) 856‐0644, [email protected]; Alexander Loesing, Co-founder and CMO, ALLOS semiconductors GmbH, +49-351-212-937-21, [email protected]