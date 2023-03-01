Xplore's 5G network, Canada's first rural 5G standalone network, delivers 100 Mbps download speeds

WOODSTOCK, NB, Mar. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Launching the next phase of its transformation, Xplore Inc. announced today that its 5G Home Internet service is now available to more homes and businesses across the country. Effective immediately, Canadians in select communities across Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland can experience fast, reliable connections that allow them to make the most of rural living.

Xplore fixed wireless tower delivers Internet download speeds up to 100 Mbps to local community. 5G Home Internet is now available in select rural communities across Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. (CNW Group/Xplore Inc.)

Built with state-of-the-art equipment from Ericsson, Xplore's 5G Home Internet represents a game-changing opportunity for rural Canadians to connect without compromise. The new service – built from the ground up as Canada's first rural standalone 5G network – provides download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

"This is a huge day for Xplore – and for our customers and potential customers," said Dennis Steiger, Chief Technology Officer, Xplore Inc. "We built this new 5G network from scratch to better serve rural Canadians and provide them with fast, reliable connectivity – so they can work, play and learn online in rural areas across the country."

"We're thrilled to be a part of Xplore's drive to close the digital divide by connecting more rural Canadians with Ericsson's state-of-the-art 5G technologies," said Jeanette Irekvist, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit, Ericsson Canada. "Better networks with increased capacity, speed and coverage will help rural Canadian participate fully in the digital economy and create prosperity no matter where they decide to live and work."

Meanwhile, as part of its relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for rural Canadians, Xplore continues to deploy and expand a fibre-to-the-premises network across the country. Gigabit-speed fibre service is already available in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Availability and pricing information for Xplore's 5G Home Internet service can be found at Xplore.ca.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

