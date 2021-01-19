5775 Yonge Street, Toronto Earns ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce its property located at 5775 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario ("5775 Yonge") has been awarded the ENERGY STAR® Certification from Natural Resources Canada, which signifies the building is performing in the top 25 percent of commercial and institutional buildings in Canada for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by National Recourses Canada.

"The REIT is pleased to accept the ENERGY STAR® Certification in recognition of our continued focus on energy and efficiency initiatives as part of the REIT's ESG program," said the REIT's President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Drimmer. "We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our property management team, BentallGreenOak in achieving the ENERGY STAR® Certification which reflects the high quality of our office properties and our best in class property management."

About 5775 Yonge

This Class "A" office building fronting Yonge Street, includes a striking façade spanning 18 storeys and has achieved LEED Gold and BOMA Best Level 3 certifications. The property has approximately 274,200 rentable square feet with 371 underground parking stalls. The property boasts unparalleled multi-regional transit accessibility, including a direct underground connection to the Finch TTC Station, GO Transit and YRT/VIVA bus terminals. The property is easily accessible from the 400 series highways via Yonge Street and Finch Avenue and also provides tenants with direct access to numerous amenities including restaurants, retail shopping and fitness facilities.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 47 properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Daniel Drimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444; Tracy Sherren, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444