QUÉBEC, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Jean-François Simard, Member of the National Assembly for Montmorency, on behalf of Mme France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing, marked the start of construction of the Coopérative d'habitation du Haut-de-la-Rue, a building with 57 social and affordable housing units for independent individuals or seniors and families. The project, selected during the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) first call for projects under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ), is spearheaded by the co-operative of the same name.

The total cost of this project is $24.2 million. The Government of Quebec is providing more than $10.8 million, including over $9.9 million through the PHAQ and additional funding of $877,000. The Government of Canada is contributing $4.1 million through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. Lastly, the City of Québec is contributing $3.9 million. The organization has also taken out a mortgage loan, rounding out the funding package.

Quotes:

"Adding these 57 units is excellent news for the Capitale-Nationale region. It shows that, with the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec, we can deliver the expected projects and that it's an effective tool for increasing the affordable housing supply, for the benefit of all Quebecers."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through its investments in housing, our government is helping those who need it most here in Quebec City, and across the country. Today's inauguration will help ensure that more Quebecers have a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"What a great project for Montmorency residents! I am pleased that they will now have access to 57 new affordable housing units. I want to congratulate all the partners in this project, particularly the Coopérative Haut-de-la-Rue. I encourage all stakeholders to work together to launch more initiatives like this."

Jean-François Simard, Member of the National Assembly for Montmorency

"This project embodies our vision of a city where every citizen, regardless of income, can find a decent, affordable home. By joining forces with government and community partners, we are pursuing our commitment to building a Québec where access to quality housing is a priority. It is these concrete projects that help shape a more equitable city for future generations."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec

"After several years of hard work, we're finally beginning construction of what will be our future cooperative. We recently held a meeting to present the project, and over 80 people interested in staying were in attendance. This is proof that our housing cooperative meets a crying need for housing in our community. Thanks to Pivot and Table Concertation Habitation Beauport for their initial support, and to SOSACO, the technical resource group accompanying us on this adventure."

Blanche Paradis, President of the Board of Directors, Coopérative d'habitation du Haut-de-la-Rue

Highlights:

Some of the households that will move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on the percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

