"As a sustainable municipal territory, Saint-Laurent is proud to welcome Lufa Farms' fourth rooftop greenhouse. Located in the heart of Saint-Laurent's biodiversity corridor, this greenhouse facilitates Saint-Laurent residents' access to local sustainable products and encourages their good eating habits. It also makes it possible to fight against the heat islands on our territory. In addition, it confirms Saint-Laurent's position at the forefront of 4.0, and innovative green technologies in particular."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Already a pioneer in the installation and operation of green roofs, Saint-Laurent, in partnership with Lufa Farms, is making it possible—with this huge new rooftop greenhouse—to grow food in a sustainable way, where people live. For example, eggplants and more than ten unique varieties of tomatoes will be grown there without synthetic pesticides.

The facility has moreover been designed with innovative and environmentally-friendly technologies. Its insulation, for example, allows for better energy efficiency. In addition, a closed-circuit irrigation system recirculates water, partly from captured rainwater.

Lufa Farms built the world's first commercial rooftop greenhouse in 2010.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

