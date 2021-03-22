MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - In order to better equip education professionals to overcome the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage (institute for learning disabilities) will hold its 46th annual conference from March 24 to 26 entirely online. The event, under the theme "Tout un village... plus que jamais" (A whole village... more than ever), will feature more than 120 conferences on current topics related to the new realities of teaching.

Teachers and support workers, faced with the combination of the use of new technologies, repeated absences due to the pandemic and a significant increase in educational difficulties among young people, have had to be agile and flexible to deal with their demanding work over the past year.

"Teaching has become particularly difficult for many professionals who are unfortunately exhausted and short of resources," stressed Lucille Doiron, Executive Director of the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage. She added: "With more and more young people living with learning disabilities and facing major obstacles in their schooling, the work of teachers and support staff is filled with many challenges. This year, we have reinvented the conference in order to adapt to the new reality of teaching and to respond concretely to the needs raised by the health crisis."

Spotlight on resilience and collaboration

The event, the largest learning disabilities conference in North America, will bring together close to 1,500 education professionals and more than 120 speakers, some of international stature, to address themes such as resilience, collaboration, and inclusion.

"The number of young people identified as disabled or as having learning or adjustment challenges has more than doubled since 2001, from 100,000 to 220,000," said Dr. Égide Royer, psychologist and Honorary Chair of the conference. "These students' graduation rate, after seven years of secondary school, is still only 38%," he continued. "With the pandemic, the situation of these young people is very worrisome. More than ever, teachers and other education professionals must continue to develop their skills in order to be able to identify and respond more quickly to the needs of students with difficulties, including their emotional and behavioural challenges."

In addition to the opening address by Mr. Royer mapping out the challenges of the next decade, conference participants will find a rich and diversified program, including:

A number of high-profile speakers, among them Joël Monzée , Director of the Institut de psychologie et neurosciences (institute of psychology and neuroscience), and Sonia Lupien , Director of the Centre for Studies on Human Stress.

, Director of the Institut de psychologie et neurosciences (institute of psychology and neuroscience), and , Director of the Centre for Studies on Human Stress. Discussions with English-speaking experts, including professor Michael Fullan , psychologist Gordon Neufeld and professor Linda Siegel .

, psychologist and professor . A major interview with ocean rower Mylène Paquette , who will talk about how her learning disabilities have formed her.

, who will talk about how her learning disabilities have formed her. A closing ceremony with entertainer Gregory Charles in the form of songs and stories.

in the form of songs and stories. And much more!

To see the entire program and to register: https://www.institutta.com/formations/congres-annuel-2021

About the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage

The Institut des troubles d'apprentissage (Institut TA) provides its expertise in learning disabilities to promote equal opportunities for people living with a learning disability, to enable them to develop their full potential and to contribute positively to society.

SOURCE Institut des troubles d'apprentissage

For further information: Ariane Richard, Morin Relations Publiques, [email protected], 438 822-2845

Related Links

http://www.institutta.com/

