MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reading or writing difficulties, dyslexia-dysorthography[RA1] , and more: nearly 25% of elementary and high school students in Quebec experience learning or adjustment challenges. Yet many parents lack the resources to effectively support their children at home. In response, the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage (Institut TA) and Alloprof, two pillars of educational success, are launching the Learning Together project.

Intended for all parents, this initiative is especially relevant for those whose children face learning challenges or disorders. Learning Together already offers 120 free, ready-to-use activities focused on reading and writing to support families right from the start of the school year. The activities are organized into five sequences for elementary students and are available in both French and English. Soon, more than 400 new activities will be added, covering areas such as the development of mathematical thinking, vocabulary-related challenges, and training in the use of assistive technology, and will also include content for high school students.

"Parents are our best allies. They have a huge impact on their child's academic success without needing to take on the role of the teacher. What often holds them back is not feeling equipped to do so effectively. The ready-to-use activities from Learning Together are parent-friendly and help children develop essential skills and learning habits," says Marie-Philippe Goyer, learning specialist [RA2] and Director of Educational Content at Institut TA.

A Project Grounded in Science… and Designed for Real Life

Developed by learning specialists and speech-language pathologists [RA3] at Institut TA and hosted on Alloprof's website, these simple, progressive, and short activities (approximately 15 minutes) are designed for parents, not teachers, who want to provide concrete support to their children. Each exercise targets specific skills and is based on recommendations from the M[RA4] inistère de l'Éducation, school-based data, and research, helping to strengthen children's abilities according to their individual challenges.

"The partnership with Institut TA was a natural fit: our missions are complementary and, in some respects, target the same audiences. With Learning Together, we want to continue providing positive support to the people surrounding students, including those facing challenges, by offering concrete, validated, and tailored tools on a large scale to help families overcome each difficulty," points out Sandrine Faust, Executive Director of Alloprof.

A Strategic Partnership Already Seeing Success!

Since their gradual launch in the spring, the Learning Together resources have been met with great enthusiasm. To learn more and explore the available sequences, parents are invited to view and download the materials for free at learn-together.ca.

IN BRIEF:

120 free activities already available (60 in French and 60 in English)

15 minutes a day, three times a week

Designed for children with ADHD, dyslexia-dysorthography, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, and all those facing learning challenges

More than 400 new activities coming soon (200 in each language)

Available for download now: learn-together.ca

The creation and distribution of these resources were made possible thanks to the support of the Ministère de l'Éducation du Québec.

About Institut TA

The Institut des troubles d'apprentissage leverages its expertise to promote the inclusion, perseverance, and success of young people facing learning challenges. Its mission relies on access to a broad network of experts and researchers, as well as sustained collaboration with professionals who provide daily support to these youth, from ages 0 to 25. Institut TA offers teachers and parents innovative tools and programs tailored to different types of learners, and designed to raise awareness, educate, support, and train. www.institutta.com

About Alloprof

Alloprof is a charitable organization that helps students in Quebec turn their academic challenges into successes by providing free, professional, and engaging services. To support its mission, Alloprof develops and offers online services and resources with the help of a team of passionate teachers and professionals. Each year, Alloprof assists 550,000 students in Quebec, providing support 60 million times.

www.alloprof.qc.ca/en

