45th ANNUAL CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION AWARDS FOR JOURNALISTIC EXCELLENCE 2023 - CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is celebrating its 45th Anniversary this year with a loud and proud Call for Submissions for this year's annual CEMA Awards for Journalistic Excellence! What better way to salute this historic milestone than to take part in this much-anticipated and hotly-contested annual competition.

Send us your best work before the deadline: September 10, 2023.

In keeping with the celebratory vibe of this year's Awards, CEMA will announce the winners before a live audience on Saturday, November 25, 2023. You are invited to join your colleagues and industry supporters to applaud the achievements of the winners in all nine categories – or perhaps to pick up an award of your own! Be there for this momentous occasion! Event details to be announced.

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 45th Anniversary is an encapsulating nod to the continuous work undertaken year round by this organization to reinforce the importance of ethnic media. The annual CEMA Awards for Journalistic Excellence embody that mandate, enjoying a surge of growth in recent years that has propelled it into a national showcase of Canada's finest ethnic media practitioners.

To launch CEMA's 45th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence, we proudly announce our Call for Submissions. Send your entries before Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Some details follow below. Visit CEMA Awards 2023/CEMA Awards Submissions at: www.canadianethnicmedia.com for a complete list of competition and submission requirements.

CEMA 45th ANNUAL AWARDS COMPETITION

SUBMISSIONS DEADLINE: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Each year the Canadian Ethnic Media Association presents juried awards to journalists for excellence in their fields. The competition is open to all Canadian media professionals, in any language, whether or not they are members of the Association.

In keeping with its highly anticipated annual practice of recognizing journalistic excellence among its national members, and beyond, CEMA proudly invites submissions for this year's competition. Submissions must have been published or broadcast between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023. Submissions must be received by Sunday, September 10, 2023.

You may enter more than one submission in each category. However, single submissions cannot be entered and repeated in more than one category. You have two options for entering submissions: you can enter manually, or electronically. Submission fees of $10 per entry may be paid by cheque, payable to Canadian Ethnic Media Association. Visit our website for full details – please see below.

Entries may be made in the following categories:

PRINT

RADIO

TELEVISION

DOCUMENTARY

VIDEO SERIES

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

BLOG

PODCAST

INNOVATION

Visit CEMA Awards 2023/CEMA Awards Submissions at:

www.canadianethnicmedia.com for complete submission details.

