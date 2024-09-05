Starting today supporters can double their impact on cancer research with a matching gift opportunity

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 15, 2024, Canadians from close to 600 communities across the country will participate in the 44th annual Terry Fox Run, continuing Terry's dream of a world without cancer by raising critical funds for life-changing cancer research in Canada. This year, approximately 3.6 million Canadians are expected to participate in the annual fundraiser, either with their local community or school.

Earlier this year, the Terry Fox Foundation teamed up with beloved Canadian actor and Terry Fox supporter, Ryan Reynolds, for the second year in a row to launch the limited-edition 2024 Terry Fox Run shirt. This year's shirt features the tagline #NoMatterWhat and celebrates Terry's unwavering strength and perseverance no matter what came his way.

"My brother Terry's steadfast determination, no matter the challenges or circumstances, has acted as a source of inspiration for Canadians of all ages since he set out on his Marathon of Hope in 1980," says Fred Fox, Terry's older brother. "It's always amazing to see the millions of Canadians, from coast to coast to coast, embodying Terry's mindset every year by participating in the annual Terry Fox Run and raising funds for cancer research: no matter what."

The Terry Fox Foundation is at the forefront of charitable organizations leading the fight against cancer in Canada, having raised over $900 million to fund life-changing research enabled by the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI). TFRI recently launched the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN), a powerful collective uniting 35 of the country's top cancer hospitals, research universities, and health authorities to accelerate precision oncology.

"Through the support and generosity of millions of Canadians, we've made incredible strides in supporting Terry's dream of a world without cancer," says Michael Mazza, Executive Director of the Terry Fox Foundation. "Funds raised from the annual Terry Fox Run will help to support critical cancer research projects such as the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network; an unprecedented collection of data and knowledge-sharing, to detect and deliver more effective, personalized treatments for patients across the country."

Starting today, September 5, all participants and supporters can amplify their fundraising efforts with a matching gift opportunity. General donations and peer-to-peer fundraising will be matched by PharmaChoice Canada for twice the impact on cancer research up to $150,000.

Canadians are encouraged to register, fundraise, and participate in the Terry Fox Run to make an impact on cancer research and to continue sharing how they will honour Terry's legacy on social media using #NoMatterWhat and tagging @terryfoxfoundation.

All proceeds will support bold, extraordinary research across the country to end cancer. Participants are welcome to walk, run, blade, skate or wheel to participate in this iconic Canadian tradition and help raise funds for cancer research. To learn more, sponsor a participant, form a team, or register to fundraise, please visit terryfox.org/run .

About The Terry Fox Foundation

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country.

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $900 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Denise Dias, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 416-988-0747