407 ETR warning customers to beware of fraudulent texts

The Company is raising awareness about a growing number of reported scams asking recipients for payment

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is urging customers to beware of phishing scams involving text messages impersonating the Company, asking recipients to click on a payment link. The messages are designed to deceive people into clicking on a malicious link, which could leave them vulnerable to personal data theft.

"At 407 ETR, we prioritize protecting our customer's data at every step and we understand the serious nature of these fraudulent texts," said Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We're working closely with our internal cybersecurity teams to ensure fraudulent domains are taken down as soon as they are identified. Customers are always encouraged to be extra vigilant when clicking on links."

The Company has received approximately 1,500 reports from customers about fraudulent text messages since December 2023 and has shut down 25 fraudulent domains this year.

While 407 ETR does issue payment reminder texts to customers who have an outstanding balance, the message contains a link to 407 ETR's secure website to pay, and never a direct payment link. Recipients of a text message from 407 ETR should be sure it's legitimate before taking any action.

If ever in doubt about the legitimacy of a text message, customers should not click on the link and should instead log into their secure online profile at 407etr.com/myaccount to check balances and make a payment.

Fast Facts about Fraud

Messages requesting personal information, such as passwords, PINs or credit card numbers are usually a red flag.

Beware of links to unfamiliar websites or those that do not match 407 ETR's official domain, 407etr.com.

Urgent or threatening language, pressuring immediate action is a common tactic used by fraudsters.

Fraudulent texts may contain poor grammar or formatting errors.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

