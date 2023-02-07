407 ETR sponsors the 50th Canadian International AutoShow: Customers get an exclusive ticket discount and chance to win a grand prize worth nearly $5,000

Log into or create your My Account by February 10, 2023, to be automatically entered. Contest prizes include free travel on Highway 407 ETR and AutoShow tickets.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is proud to be a sponsor of the Canadian International AutoShow (AutoShow) taking place February 16-27, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and to co-present Family Day on February 20, 2023.

Image courtesy of Canadian International AutoShow (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the AutoShow, 407 ETR is running the AutoShow Experience Contest (Contest) offering car enthusiasts a chance to win prize packs including a grand prize valued at nearly $5,000 comprised of a VIP experience to the AutoShow and a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR. Between January 30 to February 10, 2023, 407 ETR customers can log into their existing online account through "My Account" or create a new "My Account" to be automatically entered into the Contest and access exclusive discounted AutoShow tickets. Full Contest terms and conditions, and prize details can be found at 407etr.com/promotions.

"We're excited to see the Canadian International AutoShow return to spotlight innovation in the mobility sector and offer our customers discounted tickets and a chance to win great prizes," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "As the world's first all-electronic, open access toll road, 407 ETR is rooted in innovation and we're proud to celebrate the automotive industry and technological advancements that improve the driving experience."

The AutoShow is the largest automotive expo and the largest consumer show in Canada, drawing in over 330,000 attendees annually. This year's AutoShow is highlighting the latest in automotive innovation and mobility reimagined.

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

