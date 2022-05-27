407 ETR's Keep Moving™ program now accepting 2022 spring/summer applications from youth teams in the GTA

Fast Facts:

Players/team members must range from 4 to 18 years of age

Teams must be located within 30 kilometres of Highway 407 ETR

Sponsorship requests may not exceed $2,000 per team

per team Spring/summer applications will be accepted until July 31, 2022

Fall/winter applications will be accepted from September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022

to Interested teams can apply at 407etr.com/keepmoving

"The benefits kids receive by participating in sports are carried with them all throughout their lives," says Javier Tamargo, President and CEO at 407 ETR. "Whether through the support of more inclusive teams or extending our sponsorship beyond the usual sports, we are proud to be reimagining the program."

"With 407 ETR's generous sponsorship our girls are able to participate and compete in what they love best – the sport of hockey," says Glenn Lou-Hing, Coach for Stoney Creek Sabres Girls Hockey Association. "Playing competitive hockey is more than physical fitness. Being a part of the Sabres hockey team carries many benefits, including lessons on integrity and teamwork, and appreciating the value of hard work and commitment. They are building relationships and creating memories that will last a lifetime."

The Keep MovingTM program is just one way 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA. In 2020, 407 ETR committed $5.2 million for COVID-19 relief for healthcare and social services. This included $1.2 million for hospitals in the GTA and $4 million in funding for United Way agencies in the GTA through a three-year partnership to support food and income security, mental health and isolated seniors. Learn more at 407etr.com/community.

About 407 ETR:

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

