407 ETR's Keep Moving™ program now accepting 2022 spring/summer applications from youth teams in the GTA

May 27, 2022, 11:25 ET
407 ETR is sponsoring GTA team sports to help kids stay active and build confidence
TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - 407 ETR's Keep MovingTM program is now accepting applications for the 2022 spring/summer season. Teams eligible for 407 ETR's sponsorship must have participants from four to 18 years of age, and can include a range of activities from dance and swimming to baseball and hockey.
Participation in team sports promotes physical and mental well-being for kids and helps them build friendships and hone important social skills. 407 ETR's youth team sponsorship program has been running since 2015 and the Company has invested approximately $750,000 to date in local teams across the GTA. This year, the initiative has been rebranded as Keep MovingTM and will incorporate a greater emphasis on inclusivity.
- Players/team members must range from 4 to 18 years of age
- Teams must be located within 30 kilometres of Highway 407 ETR
- Sponsorship requests may not exceed $2,000 per team
- Spring/summer applications will be accepted until July 31, 2022
- Fall/winter applications will be accepted from September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022
- Interested teams can apply at 407etr.com/keepmoving
"The benefits kids receive by participating in sports are carried with them all throughout their lives," says Javier Tamargo, President and CEO at 407 ETR. "Whether through the support of more inclusive teams or extending our sponsorship beyond the usual sports, we are proud to be reimagining the program."
"With 407 ETR's generous sponsorship our girls are able to participate and compete in what they love best – the sport of hockey," says Glenn Lou-Hing, Coach for Stoney Creek Sabres Girls Hockey Association. "Playing competitive hockey is more than physical fitness. Being a part of the Sabres hockey team carries many benefits, including lessons on integrity and teamwork, and appreciating the value of hard work and commitment. They are building relationships and creating memories that will last a lifetime."
The Keep MovingTM program is just one way 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA. In 2020, 407 ETR committed $5.2 million for COVID-19 relief for healthcare and social services. This included $1.2 million for hospitals in the GTA and $4 million in funding for United Way agencies in the GTA through a three-year partnership to support food and income security, mental health and isolated seniors. Learn more at 407etr.com/community.
Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.
407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);
- Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and
- SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).
For further information: [email protected], 416-706-1861
