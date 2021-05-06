407 ETR partners with Humber River Hospital to celebrate new moms this Mother’s Day weekend

"There aren't many things in life more important than family and good health," said 407 ETR President and CEO, Javier Tamargo. "We're delighted to partner with Humber River Hospital Foundation to help celebrate such a special family event."

"407 ETR's support of Humber River Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) plays an integral role in the care we provide to some of our tiniest patients," states Sandra Sualim, President & CEO at Humber River Hospital Foundation. "We are so grateful to be able to work with 407 ETR on such a meaningful initiative honouring new moms on Mother's Day in this way."

Humber River Hospital delivers more than 3,500 newborns per year, about 10 every day, in their Maternal and Child Services Unit. 407 ETR is supporting the expansion of the highly specialized NICU at the hospital.

"As nurses in Humber River Hospital's NICU, we see first-hand the impact donors have on babies' first few days of life. It is often overwhelming and scary for new parents to have a baby that needs to stay in our NICU," states Janet Alley and Zenaida Chinea-Campbell, Registered Nurses and Team Leads at Humber River Hospital's NICU. "Then you layer all of the complexities of COVID-19 on top of that and it just adds to the stress of it all. Being able to share the kind messages and gift cards from the staff at 407 ETR with new moms in our NICU and the entire Birthing Unit on such a special weekend will really brighten their spirits. We are so grateful to everyone at 407 ETR for making their Mother's Day extra special."

407 ETR supports 19 hospitals across the GTA each year and as part of the company's Road to Recovery Program, it made an additional $1.2 million donation to GTA hospitals for PPE and equipment at the outset of the pandemic. The Road to Recovery initiative also included a $4 million commitment to United Way Agencies in Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, Toronto and Durham that provided emergency support for the immediate COVID-19 response, and will help fund programs as the recovery takes place.

Visit 407etr.com/community to learn more about 407 ETR's community investments.

Please see our YouTube video celebrating this special Mother's Day Partnership at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbNCRx7OvjM

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: Kevin Sack, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, Phone: 416-455-5262, email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.407etr.com

