407 ETR Opens new access at Whites Road serving the Seaton community

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - A new interchange is now open for 407 ETR drivers at Whites Road in Pickering. This 6-ramp full interchange will be a new convenient entry and exit point to Highway 407 ETR for drivers in the thriving Seaton Community in Pickering.

The $18.6 million construction project was a joint venture between the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Region of Durham and 407 ETR. Durham Region initiated the new interchange as part of its expansion and development of the Seaton Community.

"This joint venture is another example of the tremendous partnership between 407 ETR and MTO, as well as the regions along the corridor – in this case, the Region of Durham," said 407 ETR President and CEO, Javier Tamargo. "We're fortunate to be included amongst all of the exciting infrastructure development happening in the vibrant new Seaton Community. I'd like to thank everyone who was involved in the project. This new interchange will unlock faster, stress-free commutes for thousands of drivers every day."

407 ETR was responsible for the management of the design and build out of all aspects of the project, which included the construction of an overhead bridge structure and six ramps, allowing vehicles to enter or exit the highway in all directions.

This is the second significant highway construction investment that 407 ETR has announced in the past four months. In November 2020, 407 ETR opened 33 new lane kilometres in the area between Highway 401 and Highway 410. Since 1999, 407 ETR has invested more than $1.6 billion in extensions and expansions to the highway. The company has virtually doubled the number of lanes on the highway since it began operating the roadway.

407 ETR pays for all of the costs of operating the highway (including expansions, maintenance, and repairs), all of the infrastructure to support the highway and drivers (which includes power, drainage, safety barriers, etc.) and all ongoing investments to keep drivers safe (which includes policing, snow removal, and enforcement by the Ministry of Transportation).

This construction investment comes less than a year after 407 ETR made its largest community investment in company history: a $5.2 million pledge to support the long-term Road to Recovery from COVID-19. As part of this community support, 407 ETR was the first corporate partner in Canada to make a multi-year commitment to United Way, beginning with an immediate emergency donation to the United Way of $1.25 million in 2020. The company made a 3-year, $4 million pledge (that provides a further $1.75 million to be donated in 2021) to support United Way agencies with the delivery of critical services for food and income security, mental health and isolated seniors. The company also donated $1.2 million to 24 hospitals in the GTA to assist with sourcing critical equipment and supplies to provide healthcare for COVID-19 patients. For more information about how 407 ETR is helping its customers and communities of the GTA on the Road to Recovery, visit 407etr.com/RoadtoRecovery.

Kevin Sack, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, Phone: 905-264-5374

