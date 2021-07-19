407 ETR launches #DriveIntoSummer2021 to celebrate the Road to Recovery as Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening

Contest runs from July 19 - 25, 2021 on 407 ETR's Instagram page and one lucky winner will receive a year of free travel and a Niagara-themed prize pack valued at approximately $800

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, 407 ETR launched its #DriveIntoSummer2021 contest on Instagram to celebrate the summer and the Province of Ontario moving into Step 3 of its reopening plan. Participants will earn a chance to win a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR and a Niagara-themed prize pack which includes:

4 Niagara Parks passes to visit tourist attractions in Niagara Falls (valued at approximately $598 )

(valued at approximately ) Total of $200 in assorted gift certificates to enjoy local shops in Niagara-on-the-Lake

The contest opens on Instagram on Monday, July 19, 2021 and closes Sunday, July 25, 2021. "Ontarians have worked really hard to get to this point where we can enjoy the summer in our favourite places, with our favourite people," said Javier Tamargo, President and CEO, 407 ETR. "We were happy to team up with our friends in the Niagara region to spread a little joy for a lucky winner."

407 ETR is especially pleased to be sponsoring this particular recovery initiative following the company's $4 million donation to the United Way Agencies of Halton, Hamilton, Peel, York, Toronto and Durham to help with both the immediate and longer-term needs of those impacted by COVID-19, and a $1.2 million donation to GTA hospitals to help with the immediate emergency response. The company also continues to offer assistance to customers needing assistance with their bills. Visit our COVID-19 response page for details.

"Niagara Parks is proud to support this initiative to help Ontarians make the most of their travel plans this summer and throughout the year! From our breathtaking, natural attractions to our locally sourced restaurants with some of the best views available, there is no shortage of adventure to be found in Niagara Parks," said David Adames, CEO, Niagara Parks.

"We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Niagara-on-the-Lake and can't wait to see everyone shopping at our gorgeous boutique stores, dining at our amazing restaurants and exploring all our beautiful town has to offer. We hope you come and find your moment here in Niagara-on-the-Lake very soon," said Nicole Cripps, Marketing and Events Manager, Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce.

How to enter:

Follow @407etr, @niagaraparks and @visitniagaraonthelake Comment on 407 ETR's contest post with your summer plans, include the hashtag #driveintosummer2021 and tag 3 friends Make sure your account is public

See full Contest Terms and Conditions.

