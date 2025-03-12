407 ETR joins the roster as a diamond sponsor of the Little Native Hockey League tournament in Markham

"The City of Markham is honoured to host the Little Native Hockey League Tournament for the second year in a row," says Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham. "A big thank you to 407 ETR who is back too, generously supporting this tournament. Thanks to the support of donors, we have the privilege of welcoming thousands of visitors, including Indigenous athletes and their families from across Ontario, as we come together to honour the spirit of hockey. 407 ETR along with other sponsors give these talented young Indigenous athletes the opportunity to pursue their passion while inspiring future generations to dream big and achieve greatness."

This year, in addition to $30,000 in funding, 407 ETR is helping athletes get to and from the games faster by offering families up to $150,000 in gift cards for travel on Highway 407 ETR. In recognition of its support for young Indigenous athletes, on Sunday evening, 407 ETR was awarded with a custom-designed hockey stick painted by an Indigenous artist.

"We're proud to be sponsoring this amazing event again. It's heartwarming that former athletes who played in this tournament as kids are now watching their grandchildren carry on the tradition," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "With Keep Moving™ by 407 ETR, we value the role that sports play in promoting physical and mental well-being for kids, and are committed to helping strengthen communities."

The 2025 tournament is hosted by the Chippewas Tri-Council — a partnership between the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, and Beausoleil First Nation. The tournament continues to grow every year, welcoming new First Nations teams and inspiring the next generation of hockey stars.

"The support from 407 ETR is making a huge impact for our players, families, and communities," says Chico Ralf, President of the Little NHL. "This tournament is about more than just goals and assists — it's about connection, opportunity and pride. Thanks to 407 ETR, more kids and their families can make the trip to and from the arenas, making it easier to take part in this incredible experience."

For more information about how 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA, visit 407etr.com/community.

Fast facts

Last year, 407 ETR proudly supported the 50th Annual Little Native Hockey League tournament with a $25 ,000 gold sponsorship.

,000 gold sponsorship. Since 2015, Keep Moving™ by 407 ETR has invested over $1 million in youth sports sponsorships. In 2024, the program supported 3,300 youth and over 150 teams and programs.

in youth sports sponsorships. In 2024, the program supported 3,300 youth and over 150 teams and programs. 407 ETR proudly supports Toronto and Region Conservation Authority's Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival. Running annually from March to April and attracting over 30,000 attendees, this vibrant event showcases the rich Indigenous origins of maple syrup production, an iconic Canadian staple. Through an interactive journey, attendees can explore the evolution of maple syrup production, from traditional Indigenous methods to modern techniques.

and Region Conservation Authority's Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival. Running annually from March to April and attracting over 30,000 attendees, this vibrant event showcases the rich Indigenous origins of maple syrup production, an iconic Canadian staple. Through an interactive journey, attendees can explore the evolution of maple syrup production, from traditional Indigenous methods to modern techniques. 407 ETR has been a long-standing sponsor of the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation. The Company has committed $50,000 this year to help Credit Valley Conservation complete a 100-kilometre pathway through the Credit River Watershed. Part of this construction will include the Crane Gathering Space at Island Lake Conservation Area, which is the first of seven key Indigenous cultural sites along the trail.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected] | 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom