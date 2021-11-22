407 ETR is reminding you to get winter ready as new study finds only half of drivers have an in-car emergency kit

When it comes to having a back-up-plan, most drivers (72%) have roadside assistance, half (53%) have an emergency kit, and very few (15%) have a high-visibility vest. Only 11% have all three safety measures. Read the full survey.

"With the excitement of resuming holiday traditions, we can't forget the importance of road safety and the need to adjust our driving for winter conditions," said Javier Tamargo, President and CEO, 407 ETR. "The forecast is calling for a heavier winter and maintaining safe road conditions is our number one priority at 407 ETR. We're glad to see that drivers are being cautious and putting winter tires on but we'd like to see more people with in-car emergency kits."

407 ETR recommends that drivers update their emergency kits seasonally. During the winter, consider adding the following items to your kit:

Hand warmers

De-icer windshield fluid

Thermal blanket

Cat litter for tire traction

Salt for melting ice or snow

Small shovel

407 ETR has more than 80 winter operations vehicles available to clear snow and sleet as quickly as possible. We ask that drivers stay clear of our snow plows, leave plenty of room between vehicles and drive according to road and weather conditions.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is a 108-kilometre all-electronic highway that crosses the Greater Toronto Area from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east. We provide drivers with a fast, safe and reliable trip. Responsible for tolling, customer service and the maintenance and expansion of the roadway, we also take pride in helping to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve through the causes we support. The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

About the Online Survey

The online survey of 1,657 licensed drivers was conducted between October 26 and November 1, 2021.

Sample Size: n=1,657 Ontario general population, 18 years or older with a current driver's license and access to a vehicle. Oversamples were included to ensure the results had a higher confidence level in the regions and cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

Weighting: Results were weighted by age, gender, and region to ensure that the overall sample's composition reflects that of the actual population according to Census data. The final, weighted sample size is 600.

Margin of Error: This is a representative sample. However, since the online survey was not a random probability-based sample, a margin of error cannot be calculated. Statements about margins of sampling error or population estimates do not apply to most online panels.

