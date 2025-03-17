407 ETR is ramping up driving offers throughout 2025

A variety of offers are in market at the same time, which cannot be transferred to other customers or vehicles. Customers must opt in by the deadline included in their offer and will receive confirmation from 407 ETR after their successful enrolment. The offer will clearly state the promotional period, including terms such as eligible licence plates, dates and times.

"With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important. We're attracting more drivers in sections of the Highway that can accommodate a bit more traffic – without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR.

For more information on driving offers, please visit 407etr.com/promotions.

Fast facts

To be eligible for an offer, customers are required to have a My Account with no past due balance.

Customers can check their My Account to ensure they're subscribed to marketing emails, as well as add 407 ETR as a contact to avoid offers getting lost in their junk mail.

If in doubt about the legitimacy of an email, customers are encouraged to check their My Account where offers are also available.

Driving offers apply to travel on Highway 407 ETR from QEW in Burlington to Brock Road in Pickering and not on the provincially-owned Highway 407.

Though transponders are not an eligibility requirement for promotions, customers are encouraged to lease a transponder in order to save on fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%)

