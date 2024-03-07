407 ETR is celebrating its new sponsorship with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority at the Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival

The Company pledged a total of $300,000 over three years to fund conservation and research with the organization

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - 407 ETR (Company) is sponsoring the popular Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, held by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), and helping fund a phytoremediation study, a significant environmental research initiative that explores the use of biotechnology to remediate salt-contaminated soils. The collaboration adds to 407 ETR's growing number of environmental sponsorships, underscoring the Company's commitment to environmental stewardship and support of local conservation efforts.

Sap collecting buckets attached to maple trees (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

TRCA has been celebrating maple syrup for more than 50 years, and hosts between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors annually at its Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival. The festival educates visitors about maple syrup production through time as they experience early Indigenous, early European settler and modern maple syrup production through interactive demonstrations.

"Highway 407 ETR is surrounded by vibrant communities and we're proud to help connect people to nature through events like the Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We're excited to celebrate this Canadian staple with everyone and help TRCA demonstrate the rich history of maple syrup production."

"Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is proud to partner with 407 ETR and host the annual Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival which connects people to nature and provides many benefits to the communities we serve," says John MacKenzie, CEO, Toronto Region Conservation Authority. "This beloved event is a longstanding tradition within the communities in Stouffville and Woodbridge, attracting tourists from across our region and bringing families together to celebrate the cherished Canadian custom of maple syrup harvesting. With this new partnership, we are dedicated to enhancing the festival experience for every visitor."

Fast facts about 407 ETR's commitment to biodiversity

407 ETR is helping to fund a phytoremediation study with TRCA on the use of biotechnology to remediate salt-contaminated soils. TRCA, with the help of Royal Military College and Queen's University, will explore the potential for different halophytes (salt-loving plants) to remove salts from soil and explore how the impact of road salt on surrounding soils, including the effects of roadside application, can potentially be reduced to help protect the environment.

and Queen's University, will explore the potential for different halophytes (salt-loving plants) to remove salts from soil and explore how the impact of road salt on surrounding soils, including the effects of roadside application, can potentially be reduced to help protect the environment. 407 ETR operates a 90-vehicle fleet during winter months and applies de-icing salt as needed to help keep the highway safe for drivers. To help reduce its carbon footprint, the Company recently added a wide-wing snowplow spreader that can plow two highway lanes at a time, making it twice as efficient as a regular plow. 407 ETR continues to work toward its goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

This collaboration bolsters 407 ETR's environmental commitments as the Company continues to support local conversation efforts aimed at halting biodiversity loss and enhancing Ontario's natural spaces. Learn more at 407etr.com/community.

natural spaces. Learn more at 407etr.com/community. 407 ETR is currently supporting six environmental partners (Nature Conservancy of Canada , Canadian Wildlife Federation, Conservation Halton, Credit Valley Conservation, TRCA and A Greener Future) and donated over $600,000 in support of biodiversity in 2023.

The Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival runs from March 9 to April 7, 2024, and is open daily at Kortright Centre for Conservation, and at Bruce's Mill Conservation Park during weekends, March break and the Easter long weekend. For tickets or more information, visit maplesyrupfest.ca.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

Follow us on social media:

X(Twitter)

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Learn more at 407etr.com.

About Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA)

Since 1957, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), as enabled through the provincial Conservation Authorities Act, has taken action to enhance our region's natural environment and protect our land, water, and communities from the impacts of flooding and increasingly extreme weather events – Ontario's leading cause of public emergencies.

As the region's first line of defence against natural hazards, TRCA maintains vital infrastructure and provides programs and services that promote public health and safety, protecting people and property.

TRCA mobilizes a science-based approach to provide sound policy advice, leveraging its position as a not-for-profit operating in the broader public sector to achieve collective impacts within our communities and across all levels of government.

TRCA's jurisdiction includes nine watersheds and their Lake Ontario shorelines, spanning six upper-tier and fifteen lower-tier municipalities and representing almost five million people, approximately 10% of Canada's population.

To learn more about TRCA, visit trca.ca.

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: 407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861; TRCA Media Contact: Afiya Jilani, Communications and Media Relations Specialist, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, [email protected], [email protected]