407 ETR is celebrating 25 years with 25 prizes: one lucky winner will win a Honda CR-V Hybrid & one year of free travel

"We want to thank the growing number of Ontarians who make Highway 407 ETR part of their day. From daily commutes to family road trips and special events, we're proud to give you more time for the things that matter most," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We're celebrating our journey and our customers who have been there with us along the way."

Highway 407 ETR serves as a vital transportation link in the Greater Toronto Area. Since 1999, traffic on Highway 407 ETR has grown by over 90 per cent. 407 ETR is majority Canadian-owned and a proud employer of over 500 Ontarians, including an award-winning Woodbridge-based contact centre that frequently achieves over 90% customer satisfaction.

Get in the draw for Celebrate 25! Upgrade your Drive

Enter for a chance to win 1 of 25 prizes, including:

(1) Upgrade Your Drive Grand Prize valued at approximately $59,359 :

2025 Honda CR-V EX-L, plus a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

Get tickets to your favourite game, concert or show and get there faster with an $1,000 Ticketmaster gift card, plus one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

Take your family to visit Toronto's most popular attractions with your choice of free admission to popular destinations such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, the CN Tower, Casa Loma or City Cruises. Prize consists of a Toronto CityPASS® for two adults and two children, plus one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

: Take your family to visit most popular attractions with your choice of free admission to popular destinations such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, the CN Tower, Casa Loma or City Cruises. Prize consists of a Toronto CityPASS® for two adults and two children, plus one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR (20) x Gift Cards for travel on Highway 407 ETR 10 x $1,000 gift cards 10 x $100 gift cards



There are multiple ways to get into the draw of 25 prizes, from driving on Highway 407 ETR during the contest period to signing up for pre-authorized debit. Each action gets you one entry closer to win BIG and upgrade your drive. You must enter the contest via the online form. You will automatically qualify for one chance to win for each of the contest actions completed (if completed, no further action is required). Increase your odds of winning by completing them all!

For full contest details and to complete the contest form, please visit 407etr.com/celebrate25.

Fast Facts

407 ETR has a 60 per cent lower collision rate compared to alternate 400-series highways in the GTA.

Since 1999, 407 ETR has added more than 500 kilometres of lanes to accommodate the region's growing transportation needs.

As part of its commitment to strengthen the vibrant communities surrounding the highway corridor, 407 ETR invested $1.7 million through sponsorships, donations and free travel in 2023. The Company sponsored over 3,300 kids in the GTA in 2023 through its Keep Moving™ youth sports program.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected] | 416-706-1861, Newsroom.407etr.com