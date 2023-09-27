407 ETR hosts second annual Mobility & Transportation Forum to help drive innovation in the transportation industry

Forum brings together experts to explore GTA traffic patterns and driver perceptions, societal impacts of roadways and emerging technologies for highway maintenance

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - 407 ETR, which operates the world's first all-electronic, open-access toll highway, welcomed transportation juggernauts from across the GTA for its second annual Mobility & Transportation Forum (Forum) at York University's Executive Learning Centre to explore insights that inform highway innovation.

"The transportation sector is evolving and the growing pains that come with it present new opportunities for the industry to drive a more sustainable future that's backed by strong data and innovative thinking," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "It's invigorating to experience the excitement this industry has for shaping what moving forward means, and it's a pleasure for 407 ETR to facilitate these discussions."

Richard Borger, faculty lead and professor, Mohawk College kicked off the event, exploring the adoption of emerging and disruptive technologies, including how Mohawk College is supporting 407 ETR in mitigating risk and improving worker safety through the use of drones.

Patrick Miller, North American Transportation Strategy Lead, Steer Group presented the findings of a study on the impacts of Highway 407 ETR on its surrounding region, including on travel time, safety, the environment and wider economy. He explored how this reporting methodology could be applied to future operations and infrastructure planning.

With post-pandemic recovery and the cost-of-living top of mind for Ontarians, Dana Boehling, Senior Insights Analyst, 407 ETR presented 407 ETR's extensive survey research to demonstrate how remote working, growing inflation and fluctuating gas prices are affecting driver behaviour and their budgets. Shakir Hussein, Director, Traffic and Planning, 407 ETR took return to the office trends to demonstrate how unique datasets can be leveraged to better forecast traffic patterns.

Fast Facts from the Forum:

The Toronto Region's traffic patterns are evolving due to hybrid work models in flexible industries and vary by location based on industry distribution and worker demographics.

In 2022, drivers travelled over 2.2 million kilometres and completed an average of over 309,000 workday trips while public transit agencies completed over 1,600 trips on Highway 407 ETR.

Since 1999, traffic on Highway 407 ETR has grown by 73 per cent.

To keep up with this growing demand, 407 ETR has invested more than $1.6 billion in extensions and expansions.

in extensions and expansions. 407 ETR has contributed $15 billion to Ontario's GDP from 1999 to 2022.

to GDP from 1999 to 2022. Highway 407 ETR has 236 bridges, 204 gantry systems (plate and transponder readers) and 230 overhead signs and the Company is expected to complete over 150 manual overhead sign and gantry inspections in 2023.

Attendees included a diverse group of representatives from sectors such as government, transportation, universities, financial, tech and not-for-profit organizations. Bringing stakeholders from across a wide spectrum of industries is an essential part of driving innovation and collaboration with 407 ETR.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin, doing business as AtkinsRéalis (6.76%).

