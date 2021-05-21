407 ETR gives year of free travel and gift certificate towards cost of safety seats for their car to family of baby born on the highway

On May 10, 2021, Troy Campbell and his wife Erika were travelling on Highway 407 ETR on their way to the hospital to have their third child. Erika was in labour and when she realized she wasn't going to make it to the hospital, her husband pulled over. Moments later, baby Nova Marie arrived, with a 911 dispatcher and their midwife on the phone.

The whole birth was caught on video which the couple posted to their YouTube channel.

"The Campbells demonstrated amazing strength under very stressful circumstances and we are thrilled that mom and baby are doing well after this emergency delivery," said Javier Tamargo, 407 ETR's President and CEO. "It's not every day that we're part of story like this, and we're happy to send our congratulations to the Campbells with a gift to help them transport their young family around the GTA as quickly and safely as possible."

"I never could have imagined me delivering my baby at the side of 407 ETR," said Erika Campbell. "The amount of emotions I felt within those few moments are indescribable. But I thank God everything worked out and our new baby Nova Campbell came into this world strong and healthy."

ABOUT 407 ETR AND THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

407 ETR supports 19 hospitals across the GTA each year and as part of the company's Road to Recovery Program, it made an additional $1.2 million donation to GTA hospitals for PPE and equipment at the outset of the pandemic. The Road to Recovery initiative also included a $4 million commitment to United Way Agencies in Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, Toronto and Durham that provided emergency support for the immediate COVID-19 response, and will help fund programs as the recovery takes place.

Visit 407etr.com/community to learn more about 407 ETR's community investments.

