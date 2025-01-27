407 ETR drives diversity in leadership through sponsorship of CivicAction's DiverseCity Fellows program

407 ETR's three-year partnership with CivicAction Leadership Foundation (CivicAction) will support the development of emerging leaders from diverse and underrepresented communities across the GTA.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is proud to sponsor 25 emerging leaders in the latest cohort of CivicAction's DiverseCity Fellows program (Program). The Program offers an opportunity for participants to accelerate their leadership trajectory through skills building and mentorship, as well as tailored coaching and personalized development plans. Additionally, the Program motivates participants to engage with social issues and create meaningful change to foster stronger communities.

Meeting between mentor and mentee (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

407 ETR has made a $75,000 commitment over three years to CivicAction in support of the annual Program. The Company has committed to promoting an inclusive workplace, with a target of 30% female representation on its Board of Directors.

"We're excited to support CivicAction's initiative to create a diverse leadership pipeline and congratulate this year's selected Fellows, who will continue to drive positive change in our communities," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO of 407 ETR. "We remain committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the communities we serve. By supporting initiatives that nurture diverse leaders, we aim to play a role in cultivating the next generation of changemakers and business leaders who will shape the future of our region."

The DiverseCity Fellows program is part of CivicAction's broader mission to create a civic-oriented, prosperous region with opportunities for all. Directly addressing the leadership gap with underrepresented communities, the program provides development workshops and unique mentorship opportunities with local business leaders to enhance Fellows' skills, professional networks, and capacity for driving positive civic change and impact.

"We are thrilled to have 407 ETR's support for the DiverseCity Fellows program," says Anam Zakaria, Program Manager - DiverseCity Fellows. "This support will not only help invest in the pipeline of talent in the GTHA but also create pathways for the leaders we need most at decision-making tables, ultimately fostering a better, more inclusive region."

The DiverseCity Fellows program is one of several initiatives 407 ETR supports to promote diversity and inclusivity. Learn more about 407 ETR's other community initiatives at 407etr.com/community.

Fast Facts

In 2023, 407 ETR made a multi-year commitment of $400,000 to the Lassonde School of Engineering's k2i academy at York University . The k2i academy works to ensure that underrepresented Ontario high school students, including Indigenous youth, can pursue education and careers in STEM.

to the Lassonde School of Engineering's k2i academy at . The k2i academy works to ensure that underrepresented high school students, including Indigenous youth, can pursue education and careers in STEM. 407 ETR is committed to fostering an inclusive society and has invested $30,000 since 2022 to support 2SLGBQTIA+ youth programs.

since 2022 to support 2SLGBQTIA+ youth programs. 407 ETR has a long history of supporting community initiatives and organizations that elevate people and places in the GTA. Since 2006, 407 ETR has donated over $4.7 million to United Way Greater Toronto to help build healthier communities in Peel, Toronto and York Region.

to United Way Greater Toronto to help build healthier communities in Peel, and York Region. 407 ETR is proud to be the recipient of the 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award for building diversity and inclusivity on and off the road. This award, presented by the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), honours the most outstanding projects and programs in the international tolling industry.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%)

About CivicAction Leadership Foundation

The CivicAction Leadership Foundation (CivicAction) is dedicated to building the collective leadership capacity of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) by preparing and empowering those who will lead it. CivicAction provides accessible, high-impact leadership programs that open doors, minds, and opportunities for thousands of diverse rising leaders across the GTHA. These world-class programs inspire and educate the leaders of tomorrow and build inclusive leadership.

Follow us on social media:

X

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom