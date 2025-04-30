407 ETR details latest results and continued commitment to sustainable practices in 2024 ESG report

"At 407 ETR, ESG principles are deeply ingrained into our corporate culture and decision‑making processes," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Our long-term success is closely tied to creating value for our stakeholders, including the vibrant communities we serve in the GTA, especially in times of uncertainty."

In 2024, 407 ETR updated its materiality assessment to validate and update current material ESG factors, which helps guide the Company's ESG strategy and informs the allocation of efforts and resources. Read the full report at 407etr.com/esgreporting.

Fast facts

Environmental priorities

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 19% against the 2018 baseline. On track to achieve target of 25% emissions reduction by 2030.

Donated over $600,000 to support local biodiversity initiatives. On track to complete $1.8 million investment in environmental initiatives over three years (2023-2025).

to support local biodiversity initiatives. On track to complete investment in environmental initiatives over three years (2023-2025). Planted 20,000 native trees along Highway 407 ETR and head office.

Completed green fleet study to explore low emissions alternatives and fuel-optimization opportunities for company vehicles.

Operational achievements

Achieved a 90% customer service satisfaction rate and 82% first call resolution rate.

Recognized with the 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association for building diversity and inclusivity on and off the road.

Reported 60% lower collision rate compared to alternate 400-series highways in the GTA 1 .

. Invested $25 million in highway capital projects through third-party contractors to improve driving experience and customer safety.

Invested $8 million in enforcement and policing services to help keep the highway safe.

Community investments

Introduced Route Relief, a new financial assistance program that helps low-income drivers access Highway 407 ETR through free travel.

Invested approximately $1.7 million in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel. Donated $50,000 to support local Indigenous organizations. Invested $135,000 through Keep Moving TM by 407 ETR, helping over 3,500 GTA youth access team sports programs. Donated over $120,000 to United Way Greater Toronto through employee fundraising and corporate matching program.

in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel.

_____________________________________ 1 Figure is based on 407 ETR's internally reported collision rate compared to MTO's estimates of collision rates on other 400-series highways in the GTA.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. (6.76%)

