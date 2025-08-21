407 ETR joins Mayor Patrick Brown's team with a $50,000 assist for Hockey Night in Brampton

407 ETR's contribution amplifies the Company's commitment to advancing community health and bringing fans closer to the action for a great cause. The Company has been a longstanding donor to the William Osler Health System Foundation, contributing a total of $290,000 since 2015.

"Quality health care is vital for thriving communities and we're proud to support William Osler Health System Foundation and their commitment to enhancing patient care in Brampton," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Hockey Night in Brampton was a powerful way to connect health and hockey—two important pillars of Canadian communities and their culture, and we're deeply honoured to play a role in strengthening the communities we serve through this meaningful event."

"Hockey Night in Brampton is about bringing our community together to support a cause that touches every family—quality health care", said Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton. "Thank you to 407 ETR for stepping up with such generosity as we build Brampton's second hospital, strengthening healthcare for our growing community."

"We're grateful to 407 ETR for their generous support of Hockey Night in Brampton, and to Mayor Brown for championing this incredible event," says Ken Mayhew, President & CEO, William Osler Health System Foundation. "Together, we're bringing Brampton's second hospital closer to reality and building a healthier future for our community."

Fast facts:

Since 2006, 407 ETR has donated a total of $1.8 million to GTA hospitals, including William Osler Health System Foundation.

to GTA hospitals, including William Osler Health System Foundation. 407 ETR sponsors City of Brampton community programs through ActiveAssist to help make community engagement more accessible to people living below the poverty line or with disabilities.

community programs through to help make community engagement more accessible to people living below the poverty line or with disabilities. The Company proudly supports Peel Region Football through Keep Moving TM by 407 ETR, helping over 500 youth play the sport.

by 407 ETR, helping over 500 youth play the sport. 407 ETR employees stepped up during the Company's One Big Day volunteer event in June to support local non-profit organizations, including Brampton Regeneration, Brampton Food Hub and Knights Table Food Bank.

volunteer event in June to support local non-profit organizations, including Brampton Regeneration, Brampton Food Hub and Knights Table Food Bank. Since 2019, 407 ETR has proudly supported the business community as a member of the Brampton Board of Trade.

For more information about how 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA, visit 407etr.com/community.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom