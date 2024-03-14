407 ETR awards gold medals to players at the 50th Annual Little Native Hockey League tournament

407 ETR is investing in Indigenous youth with a $25,000 gold sponsorship of the popular First Nations event

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - 407 ETR staff were onsite at the Angus Glen Community Centre in Markham to celebrate the closing of the 50th Annual Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) Tournament. More than 3,500 young Indigenous athletes participated in the four-day sporting event which is now one of the largest of its kind in Canada. The LNHL's 50th anniversary tournament included a gala, player induction ceremony and opening day festival for 245 teams from across Ontario.

Jean Paul Spence, Nishnawbe Aski Police; Gerard Peltier, Little Native Hockey League; and Christina Basil, 407 ETR congratulate the Six Nations Blackhawks for winning the Bantam (U15) Boys Recreational A Championship (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited) Christina Basil, 407 ETR and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti at the 50th Annual Little Native Hockey League tournament (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited) Players from Six Nations Blackhawks receiving medals for winning the Bantam (U15) Boys Recreational A Championship (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

"We're proud to expand our Keep MovingTM family to include the Little Native Hockey League," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "This tournament emphasizes the value of teamwork, respect and education. We're delighted to celebrate the 50th year of this beloved event and the strong Indigenous athletes who are sure to carry these skills with them as the leaders of tomorrow."

"As LNHL grows, we're thrilled to see corporations like 407 ETR sign on to support and uplift young people through sports," says Chico Ralf, 2024 President, Little Native Hockey League. "This funding helps us move closer to removing barriers and ultimately help First Nations youth play a game they love in a fun and positive environment, learn core life skills along the way and represent their communities."

"The City of Markham is extremely proud to host the 50th Little Native Hockey League Tournament, Cultural Festival and Gala Celebration," says Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham. "Over the past few days we have welcomed thousands of visitors, including Indigenous athletes and their families from across Ontario in celebration of the sport of hockey. Thanks to support from generous donors such as 407 ETR, these young Indigenous athletes are able to realize their full potential each time they lace up their skates and hit the ice."

Fast facts about 407 ETR's support for Indigenous communities in the GTA

In February, 407 ETR sponsored $10,000 to Trent University's 48 th Annual Elders and Traditional Peoples Gathering. Over 1,500 participants including Elders, knowledge holders, community members, students and allies came together at the Peterborough and Durham campuses. The events were centered around the importance of land-based learning and cultural connection through teaching, performance arts and traditional foods.

to 48 Annual Elders and Traditional Peoples Gathering. Over 1,500 participants including Elders, knowledge holders, community members, students and allies came together at the Peterborough and Durham campuses. The events were centered around the importance of land-based learning and cultural connection through teaching, performance arts and traditional foods. Through its support of $15,000 to the Indigenous Friends Association, 407 ETR aims to assist the not-for-profit in its goal to reduce education and employment gaps for Indigenous Peoples within the tech sector. 407 ETR is sponsoring the virtual learning program INDIGital , which offers Indigenous Peoples free online learning about digital literacy, community and empowerment.

to the Indigenous Friends Association, 407 ETR aims to assist the not-for-profit in its goal to reduce education and employment gaps for Indigenous Peoples within the tech sector. 407 ETR is sponsoring the virtual learning program INDIGital which offers Indigenous Peoples free online learning about digital literacy, community and empowerment. 407 ETR has been a longstanding sponsor of the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation. The Company has committed $50,000 this year to help Credit Valley Conservation complete a 100-kilometre pathway through the Credit River Watershed. Part of this construction will include the Crane Gathering Space at Island Lake Conservation Area, which is the first of seven key Indigenous cultural sites along the trail.

Learn more about how 407 ETR gives back to the communities it serves.

