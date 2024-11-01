407 ETR announces winners of Celebrate 25! Upgrade Your Drive after receiving more than 225,000 entries for its 25th anniversary contest

Congratulations go out to grand prize winner, Preeti from Oshawa, who's driving home in a 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid with a year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Preeti's daily commute just became much quicker after winning the Celebrate 25! Upgrade Your Drive grand prize – a 2025 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid and one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR. The grand prize is valued at almost $60,000 and is just one of 25 prizes handed out to celebrate 25 years of fast, safe and reliable travel in Ontario.

There were over 225,000 submissions and contest participants took actions from creating a My Account and ordering a transponder to making a gift to United Way Greater Toronto.

"For the past 25 years, we've been a lifeline for drivers and businesses, getting them out of traffic and to their destinations with a fast, safe and reliable route. With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "A whopping 86 per cent of customers agree that using Highway 407 ETR makes their journey less stressful and now 25 lucky drivers will enjoy some stress-free travel on our highway, free of charge. Thank you to everyone who entered and to those who went the extra mile by making a gift to United Way Greater Toronto."

Contest participants raised over $40,000 for United Way Greater Toronto. This latest collaboration is part of a long history between 407 ETR and United Way. Over the years, the Company has donated $4.7 million to the charitable organization and was one of the first United Way corporate partners in Canada to commit to a multi-year investment that addressed the long-term impact on families caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been working with 407 ETR for 25 years, and we're so grateful for the road this partnership has travelled," says Nicole McVan, Vice President, Philanthropy & Marketing, United Way Greater Toronto. "This generosity from the Celebrate 25 contest participants will help fight poverty in the GTA, and together we're helping to build stronger, more resilient communities through their donations."

407 ETR is committed to connecting the communities it serves, and all prizes awarded help link people to places in the GTA. This includes three Fan Favorite Prize Packs of one $1,000 Ticketmaster gift card and one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR; a Sightseers Prize Pack with a Toronto CityPASS® and one year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR; as well as 20 gift cards for travel on Highway 407 ETR, 10 valued at $1,000 each and 10 valued at $100 each. Visit 407etr.com/celebrate25 to see who won.

Fast Facts:

407 ETR celebrated 25 years of operating Highway 407 ETR in the spring of 2024.

Approximately three million people travel on Highway 407 ETR every week, which is more than the population of York and Peel Regions combined.

and Peel Regions combined. Over the past 25 years, 407 ETR has added more than 525 lanes kilometres to widen and 40 kilometres to lengthen the roadway to accommodate growing demand.

Traffic has almost doubled since 1999, helping ease congestion on other routes in the GTA.\

A 2023 report found that Highway 407 ETR has provided a total of $23.3 billion in socio-economic benefits from 1999 to 2023. This includes user benefits such as improved travel time, reliability, safety and reduced vehicle operating costs and emissions.

Since 2020, 407 ETR has donated $10 million to strengthen vibrant communities surrounding the highway corridor.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

