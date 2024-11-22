407 ETR announces 2025 rate schedule and introduces new toll zones and vehicle classifications

"With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important. We're working hard to keep traffic free flowing, and attracting more drivers in sections of the Highway that can afford a bit more traffic – without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR.

Instead of four zones across the entire 108 kilometres, there will be 12. This allows 407 ETR to set different toll rates for each zone to better manage traffic volumes and flow. Introducing new vehicle classifications for motorcycles and medium-sized vehicles will ensure toll rates better reflect a vehicle's impact on the road. For example, motorcycles will pay less than sedans and SUVs; while larger trucks, vans, and SUVs towing trailers, will pay more.

The toll rate increase for light vehicles ranges from three to 14 cents per kilometre, depending on the time of day and zone travelled. In addition to new toll rates, fees are increasing for the first time in five years, including the camera charge, account fee and transponder lease fee. With the adjustment to tolls and fees, the majority of personal transponder customers can expect a monthly bill increase of about $8.

To continue to alleviate congestion on alternate routes when they are busiest, 407 ETR will ramp up promotional driving offers in 2025, targeting over a million customers with an offer. This program is expected to boost peak morning and afternoon traffic, while giving the average enrolled customer almost $50 in credits per month. To be eligible for a promotional driving offer, customers must be registered for a My Account with a current email address.

"For the past 25 years, we've been a lifeline for drivers and businesses, getting them out of traffic and to their destinations with a fast, safe and reliable route," says Tamargo. According to a 2024 study conducted by Leger on behalf of 407 ETR, 86 per cent of drivers agree that using Highway 407 ETR makes their journey less stressful. A Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis (CANCEA) report found drivers save nearly 23 million hours annually by taking Highway 407 ETR for personal trips.

Tolls and fees pay for essential services, including highway maintenance, snow removal and policing to ensure trips are as safe and smooth as possible. Since 1999, Highway 407 ETR has almost doubled in length, increasing from 68 kilometres to 108 kilometres. During this period, 407 ETR has invested approximately $2 billion toward highway extensions, expansions and customer service.

Fast Facts:

There are almost 1.9 million transponders in circulation. Leasing a transponder helps drivers save on their bills by eliminating camera charges and account fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself. In January 2025 , an annual transponder lease will cost $29.50 plus tax and additional transponders can be leased on the same account at a discounted price of $11.95 plus tax per transponder.

, an annual transponder lease will cost plus tax and additional transponders can be leased on the same account at a discounted price of plus tax per transponder. Customers can calculate their tolls before they drive by using 407 ETR's online toll calculator at 407etr.com/tollcalculator or by downloading the mobile app at 407etr.com/app.

This month, 407 ETR launched its Route Relief Program for low-income drivers and families to increase access to Highway 407 ETR. The program offers up to six free trips each month on Highway 407 ETR to eligible participants who meet the Statistics Canada low-income thresholds.

407 ETR benchmarks its toll rates against other publicly and privately-operated toll roads and managed lanes across North America . When comparing average peak tolls, 407 ETR sits in the bottom half of its peers, behind Chicago , Dallas and Los Angeles .

. When comparing average peak tolls, 407 ETR sits in the bottom half of its peers, behind , and . In 2024, 407 ETR invested in a new control centre to accommodate additional closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and a new Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to help crews respond more efficiently to incidents along the Highway. Given increasing extreme weather patterns, 407 ETR also built a new stormwater management pond to help alleviate potential flooding at Highway 400 and Highway 407 ETR, and purchased 30 new state-of-the-art snowplows to enhance the efficiency of its winter operations.

About 407 ETR



Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc., formerly SNC-Lavalin Inc. (6.76%).

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

407 ETR media contact: [email protected] | 416-706-1861 I 407etr.com/newsroom