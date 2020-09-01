The Foundation is proud to announce that the 40th Terry Fox Run will once again take place, safely and virtually, connecting millions across Canada and around the world on Sunday, September 20. Terry Fox Virtual Run. One Day. Your Way.

"Cancer isn't waiting for the pandemic to end and neither can we. Even with the additional challenges Canadians are facing, we need to remain committed to supporting cancer research this September." says Ara Sahakian, Interim Executive Director The Terry Fox Foundation"

While we can't run or walk together side-by-side and in-person this year, we know that Canadians are still determined to do what Terry asked of us: fundraise and donate to cancer research. The Foundation's online platform at terryfox.org offers an easy and secure way to fundraise where participants can now also download the new Terry Fox Foundation App (powered by MoveSpring). The app offers a uniquely Terry Fox experience, with storytelling and inspiration to support Canadians on September 20th.

"Cancer may have taken Terry's life, but it could never take away his try. Especially today, there is only one way forward: we all have to try like Terry" – adds Fred Fox

Register to this year's Run and donate to The Terry Fox Foundation by visiting https://terryfox.org

About TFF

The Terry Fox Foundation was founded with a dual mandate to maintain Terry's vision and principles while raising funds for cancer research. The Foundation relies on a volunteer corps 20,000 strong to lead the charge on the ground organizing more than 9,000 Terry Fox fundraising events every year in Canada and around the world. With more than $800 million raised and 1,300 innovative research projects funded, it is clear that people of all nationalities, ages, backgrounds and abilities are determined to take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line. Visit terryfox.org.

For images of Terry Fox please click here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/NQ2GyEPu6B

