40 NEW HOMES COMING TO ST. THOMAS

ST. THOMAS, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of over $2.4 million to help build 40 new supportive homes in St. Thomas.

The new project, Tiny Hope will provide 40 homes for women, Indigenous Peoples, young adults, and persons with disabilities. The homes will be located at 21 Kains Street in downtown St. Thomas, near public transit, a library, childcare and grocery stores. This project will be managed by the YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin, which will provide a range of support services to the residents.

Funding for this project was delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Construction started in May 2024 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The federal government continues to work with our partners, including the Government of Ontario, to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians. This is one of the ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure that no one is left behind." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is using every tool in our toolbox to build more homes and make life more affordable for Ontario families. Whether it's in St. Thomas or communities across this province, we're taking action to accelerate the construction of much-needed housing. Through collaboration with all levels of government, we are working tirelessly to remove barriers, streamline approvals, and bring innovative solutions to the table. This includes embracing new approaches, like factory-built homes, which will help lower costs and address the ongoing housing shortage. Our priority is to deliver real solutions that will help families across Ontario find a place to call home, and we are committed to making that happen."– The Honourable Vijay Thanigasalam, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"Our government has a strong track record of cooperating closely with our federal counterparts to get homes built for those most in need in our society. The 40 homes under construction from this $2.4 million investment by our governments will serve as a cohesive community supported by the YWCA of St. Thomas-Elgin, to tangibly and positively transform the lives of so many Elgin-Middlesex-London families." – Rob Flack, Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London

""Today marks a pivotal moment for Project Tiny Hope, showcasing the transformative power of partnership in the City of St. Thomas. Through the commitment of our federal and provincial governments and the dedication of the YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin, Doug Tarry Homes, and Sanctuary Homes, this project will create not just housing, but a renewed sense of hope and security for women, Indigenous Peoples, young adults, and persons with disabilities in our community. This is an important step toward building a stronger, more inclusive St. Thomas, where everyone has access to the support they need to thrive. We are grateful for the collaboration of these dedicated partners in bringing this vital resource to life in our community." – Joe Preston, Mayor of St. Thomas

"On behalf of our Project Tiny Hope partners, YWCA St.Thomas-Elgin, Doug Tarry Homes and Sanctuary Homes, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our federal and provincial governments for their contributions through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative Residual Funding. Their support of our innovative, energy efficient and deeply affordable housing community will make a huge difference in the lives of St.Thomas' most vulnerable populations. Bringing together all levels of government, corporate and private donors, we are providing a true sense of belonging and dignity to the residents of 21 Kains Street for generations to come. Together with this contribution we will not only be providing supportive housing but also wrap around services focused on life stabilization, pathways to prosperity, economic security through education, skills training and employment." - Lindsay Rice, Executive Director of YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin

Quick facts:

The project announced today has received $2,494,960 in funding through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI)

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

in funding through the The is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2024 , the federal government has committed $54.28 billion to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this news release: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Anetes Anton, Office of the Associate Minister of Housing, [email protected]