3iQ Teams with Alluvial to Expand Staking Services in Ether Funds

The collaboration highlights 3iQ's and Alluvial's industry leadership in Staked Ether ETPs, and Canada's place as an innovation hub for digital asset investment management.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced it has collaborated with Alluvial , the software development company that specializes in enterprise-grade staking products and services. Alluvial Stake Management System (SMS) will support The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH) and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ), which in October 2023 became the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) in North America to incorporate staking Ether into their investment strategies.

This collaboration positions 3iQ to increase staking in QETH and ETHQ respectively, seeking to provide greater total returns and to enhance its competitive advantage relative to industry peers. 3iQ's staked Ether funds represent a notable bridge between digital asset yield opportunities and regulated investment products, enabling greater returns for their investors by earning rewards in the form of ETH, which are reflected in the net asset value (NAV) of the funds. The alignment with Alluvial is a strong competitive signal in the early adoption of ETH staking in regulated investment vehicles globally.

"At 3iQ, we are committed to continuously improving our staking infrastructure to maximize rewards and deliver higher returns for our investors," said Pascal St-Jean, CEO of 3iQ. "This exciting innovation not only enhances staking yields but also reinforces our leadership in launching innovative digital asset fund products, such as our staking ETFs. We are delighted to further enhance these products through our new collaboration with Alluvial."

Alluvial SMS will enable 3iQ to enhance staking operations within its digital asset products by collaborating with top-tier staking providers worldwide and diversifying validator operators, thereby significantly strengthening security. Alluvial's support for 3iQ's Ether Fund (TSX: QETH) and 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) marks its first integration with an ETH ETF issuer. Meanwhile, Alluvial's enterprise APIs and development services for Liquid Collective—an open, interoperable staking network—are already trusted by industry leaders including Coinbase, Anchorage, Bitcoin Suisse and others, supporting over $298M in staking.

Alluvial CEO Mara Schmiedt said: "Alluvial is proud to power staking for 3iQ's ETH ETF through our Stake Management System. Our mission is to advance secure, scalable staking for leading institutions, and enabling 3iQ to increase its staking participation represents a major step toward mainstream adoption of ETH staking in regulated investment vehicles globally. As regulators in the US examine staking in ETFs, this collaboration highlights Canada's leadership in digital asset innovation, setting a benchmark for how investors globally can access digital assets' native returns."

3iQ's decision to build on Alluvial SMS will help support the broader Ethereum ecosystem's decentralization by staking through multiple validator operators. This approach contributes to the long-term health and stability of the Ethereum network.

This partnership reinforces 3iQ's position as a pioneer and innovator in digital asset investment management. For more information, please visit https://www.3iq.io/yield-solutions .

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and offers other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management.

About Alluvial

Alluvial is a software development company offering a suite of enterprise-grade staking products and services. We're focused on enabling mainstream adoption and participation in proof of stake blockchains.

