The Ether Fund Announces Annual Redemption Payment Details

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, or into or from the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Further, this announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities of The Ether Fund in any jurisdiction in which any such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

TORONTO, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, announced today that unitholders of The Ether Fund (the "Fund") who had tendered their Fund units ("Units") for the cash redemption, in connection with the annual redemption feature of the Fund will be entitled to receive US$43.5428 per Unit, the net asset value per Unit on the annual redemption date of June 16, 2025. Payments will be made on or before July 08, 2025.

As previously announced, as of May 15, 2025, being the cut-off date relating to the annual redemption feature of the Fund: 684,558 Units, representing 18.91% of the outstanding Units, were surrendered for cash redemption, on June 16, 2025.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io

Press Contact:

Pascal St. Jean – President & CEO

E: [email protected]

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about The Ether Fund is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Funds on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the Funds are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Funds and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Funds' securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

SOURCE 3iQ