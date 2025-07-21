3iQ to Delist Fund on Nasdaq Dubai

TORONTO and DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp . ("3iQ"), fund manager of The Bitcoin Fund ("the Fund") today announced it will voluntarily delist the units of the Fund from Nasdaq Dubai and from the DFSA's Official List of Securities, effective July 31, 2025. This decision has been approved by the Fund's board of directors and shareholders. Prior to the delisting, the Fund's units will be voluntarily suspended on July 24, 2025. The trades executed on this day will settle on July 28, 2025, following the standard T+2 settlement cycle. There will also be a two-day period (July 30, 2025) following the settlement date to resolve any settlement failures before the final closure of all trading activities.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io .

