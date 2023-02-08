3iQ Expands Middle East Initiative and Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Advisor Hires

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ), a global trusted leader in digital asset investments, announces its expansion into the Middle East with the appointment of two new strategic advisors, Rachel Pether, CFA and Vinay Kapoor. The company has already established a strong presence in the region, launching the Middle East's first exchange-listed Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai.

The two new hires bring a wealth of experience in the EMEA region and extensive expertise in both traditional finance and digital asset management:

Rachel Pether , based in Abu Dhabi , brings over 15 years of experience in the EMEA region where she was previously responsible for SkyBridge Capital's Middle East Operations. She spent nearly a decade at Mubadala Investment Company in their Capital Markets and Treasury team. She is currently the host of "Digital Asset Report" on FintechTV, and sits on the board of various digital asset and data companies.

, based in , brings over 15 years of experience in the EMEA region where she was previously responsible for SkyBridge Capital's Middle East Operations. She spent nearly a decade at Mubadala Investment Company in their Capital Markets and Treasury team. She is currently the host of "Digital Asset Report" on FintechTV, and sits on the board of various digital asset and data companies. Vinay Kapoor , based in Dubai , is a seasoned asset management professional with over 30 years of experience in the EMEA region. He previously held key positions at Citibank, Merrill Lynch, and the Bank of Singapore . He founded Fortius Management Advisors, an investment and private banking advisory business with a network of clients worth over $5 billion .

The newly hired advisors will help push forward 3iQ's latest offering, their Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIOTM). 3iQ's OCIOTM is a tailored solution specifically designed to help institutional investors navigate the rapidly growing digital asset economy, addressing their needs from both a strategic, service, and investment perspective. With this innovative solution, investors gain access to a comprehensive suite of services including education and strategic planning, investment advisory, and a managed account platform (QMAP).

Pascal St-Jean, President of 3iQ, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Rachel and Vinay to our team as we expand into the Middle East. Their experience and knowledge in the region will be instrumental in helping us navigate this important market and continue to deliver industry firsts in digital asset investing."

Rachel Pether, CFA bio: Rachel has an extensive capital markets background with over 15 years of experience in the EMEA region. Before to joining 3iQ, she was responsible for SkyBridge Capital's Middle East Operations. Previously, she spent nearly a decade at Mubadala Investment Company in their Capital Markets and Treasury team. In 2014 the Association of Corporate Treasurers named Rachel "The One to Watch" in Treasury. Rachel is currently the host of "Digital Asset Report" on FintechTV, and serves as MC for international events, including SALT, AIM Summit, and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Rachel sits on the board of various digital asset and data companies, including cryptocurrency exchange MidChains, layer 1 blockchain HAQQ, and the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

Vinay Kapoor bio: Vinay is a seasoned asset management professional with over 30 years of experience in the EMEA region. Previously, he held key positions at Citibank, Merrill Lynch, and the Bank of Singapore. He also served as Vice Chairman of Interups Inc in New York. Prior to founding Fortius Management Advisors, an investment and private banking advisory business with a network of clients worth over $5 billion, Vinay was recognized as a top senior member at Merrill Lynch in the MENA region. Vinay is an APEX Board member and Authorized Signatory for over 5 years with a leading NGO that works with World Health Organization (WHO) and enjoys a special consultative status with United Nations.

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

THESE MATERIALS AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the ETF are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the ETF in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds managed by 3iQ. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contacts

Ryan Graham, JConnelly

862-777-4274

[email protected]

Julie Mercuro, JConnelly

973-349-6471

[email protected]

SOURCE 3iQ