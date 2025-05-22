3iQ Appoints Vladimir Plessovskikh as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance executive with experience scaling digital assets joins at an exciting time for 3iQ, when global regulation is becoming more comprehensive.

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce it has appointed Vladimir (Vlad) Plessovskikh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Plessovskikh is a seasoned finance executive with over 15 years of experience across a variety of specializations, including scaling digital assets, marketing, and mobile technology ventures. He has a proven track record of launching and exiting multimillion-dollar companies through mergers and acquisitions and delivering transformative insights at the board and C-suite levels, while identifying and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Mr. Plessovskikh was most recently CFO of Montreal-based prop-tech firm Landerz, where he worked directly with banks and private equity groups to secure funding, and to develop and implement comprehensive financial infrastructure and processes. He co-founded Fitolio, a privately owned fitness app provider, and GPU.One, a multi-location crypto mining business which was later sold to two publicly listed entities.

"As we continue to blaze a trail with the launch of increasingly innovative digital asset products, it is important that we attract the right people to our C-Suite," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ. "Vlad's background and experience complement 3iQ's drive to provide transparent and regulatory compliant digital asset investment products globally."

Mr. Plessovskikh began his career in EY's Canadian audit and tax division, working with both private and publicly listed companies, performing audits for banks and pensions funds and providing expertise to enhance their fund accounting practices. He is fluent in English, French, and Russian, obtained his MBA from Concordia University and is also a Chartered professional accountant.

"As an award-winning industry leader in the digital asset space, it is very exciting to join 3iQ, especially at a time when regulatory clarity is emerging in many jurisdictions across the world," said Vladimir Plessovskikh, CFO of 3iQ. "As adoption continues to grow, it is important to provide best-in-class investment products so that investors can obtain exposure to this asset class via responsible providers such as 3iQ. I am eager to begin working with the driven and passionate team here to continue the momentum."

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum ETP's boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Media Contacts for 3iQ

Europe

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

[email protected]

North America

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

[email protected]

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

SOURCE 3iQ