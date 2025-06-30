3iQ Appoints Tommaso Mancuso as Global Head of Investments

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce it has appointed Tommaso Mancuso as Global Head of Investments. He brings over two decades of investment management experience across hedge funds, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments.

Prior to joining 3iQ, Tommaso co-founded and served as Chief Investment Officer at Shikuma Capital, a London-based global macro hedge fund. Shikuma Capital was nominated for Best Macro Fund at the 2021 HFM EuroHedge Emerging Manager Awards.

Before launching Shikuma in 2021, Tommaso spent 12 years at Hermes Investment Management initially joining in 2008 as Head of Research and Macro Strategy. He became Executive Director and Head of Multi Asset, a division he established in 2014, where he oversaw the development and management of innovative strategies, including a unique multi-asset inflation hedging solution, an absolute return strategy and an ESG-integrated multi-asset approach. Prior to his role at Hermes Investment Management, Tommaso was a Partner and Head of Portfolio Management at Hermes BPK, the firm's $2.5 billion fund of hedge funds platform.

Earlier in his career, Tommaso was Global Head of Credit and Event Driven Strategies at Pioneer Alternative Investments in New York. There, he managed allocations exceeding $3.5 billion within the firm's $8 billion fund of hedge funds program, focusing on credit and event-driven strategies.

Tommaso has authored several publications on portfolio construction methodologies, inflation-hedging instruments and the structural drivers of asset class correlations. He holds a degree in International Financial Markets from Bocconi University in Milan.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Tommaso to 3iQ as our Global Head of Investments. His in-depth investment management experience in respect to alternative asset classes, makes him a perfect fit for the role. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver some of the most innovative, transparent and award-winning digital asset investment products in the market, and to maintain 3iQ's position as a pioneer in providing institutional-grade investments."

Tommaso Mancuso as Global Head of Investments at 3iQ, said:

"It is an honour to join such a well-known leading provider of digital asset investment management products at such a pivotal moment for the industry. 3iQ has always been a first mover and is now recognised as a global leader in this new asset class. I am very excited to join such an experienced, driven and entrepreneurial team and am very optimistic about what the future holds for the company."

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io

