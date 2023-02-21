The Global Trailblazer Continues Its Commitment to Digital Asset Education

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ) , a global leader in digital asset investment services and solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with BlockZero Advisors (BlockZero), a leading management consulting firm specializing in blockchain and digital assets. This partnership enhances 3iQ's recently launched Outsourced Crypto Investment Office (OCIO™) program by incorporating BlockZero's expertise in delivering strategic digital asset education and advisory services to institutions across the globe.

3iQ's OCIO™ is a newly launched program designed specifically to help institutional investors overcome the challenges of the evolving digital asset class. The Strategic Advisory Services component of 3iQ's OCIO™ delivers customized executive, board and staff coaching programs, strategy advisory, dedicated support, and market intelligence. With BlockZero Advisors' expertise alongside that of 3iQ, OCIO™ clients leverage the global knowledge of the two firms through an integrated offering.

The OCIO™ Strategic Advisory Services three core areas of focus are:

Dedicated Support : Direct engagement with a dedicated team of subject matter experts to design a strategic roadmap and provide ongoing support as decision-makers progress on their investment journey.





: Direct engagement with a dedicated team of subject matter experts to design a strategic roadmap and provide ongoing support as decision-makers progress on their investment journey. Market Intelligence : Access to curated proprietary and third-party resources to inform strategic and investment decisions and keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital asset industry.





: Access to curated proprietary and third-party resources to inform strategic and investment decisions and keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital asset industry. Customized Education Programs: tailored curriculum delivered through executive-level and board of directors presentations, training sessions, workshops, and live events designed to meet the specific needs of each organization.

BlockZero is the independent trusted advisor to institutions and businesses to understand, explore, experiment, and evolve along their digital asset journey and resulting digital transformation. Bridging BlockZero's global understanding of individual industries and organizations' goals, BlockZero's offering ranges from executive tailored programs, to strategic planning, operating model design, impact analysis, and enterprise-wide risk assessments.

BlockZero's dedication to the digital asset ecosystem allows the firm to bring an up-to-date perspective on the evolution of the market, the value chain, the macro trends, the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies, as well as the issues, risks and regulatory environment specific to them. BlockZero also produces strategic content and thought leadership while offering custom, curated market intelligence for their clients.

To learn more about 3iQ's OCIO™, visit: 3iq.io/OCIO

To learn more about BlockZero Advisors, visit: blockzero.ca

Quotes:

Louis LaValle, Managing Director of 3iQ said: "To truly drive change in the world of digital assets, it is crucial to equip decision makers with the knowledge and resources they need. That's why we're thrilled to join forces with BlockZero Advisors, a leader in blockchain strategic advisory. Our partnership delivers a complete solution for institutions looking to manage their digital assets, providing business leaders and key stakeholders with the insight they need to make informed decisions about this dynamic new asset class."

Laurent Féral-Pierssens, Managing Partner of BlockZero Advisors, said: "This exciting partnership between BlockZero and 3iQ is another step we take in supporting a future where digital assets are widely understood and accessible to all. The digital asset and crypto industry is different enough from traditional markets that becoming crypto capable has proven to be a challenge for most. 3iQ's market leadership, combined with our focus on supporting our clients' ambitions, allows us to equip OCIO™ clients with the knowledge, the toolset and roadmap necessary to fully embrace the potential of blockchain innovation and digital assets with the intention to fast-track internal programs."

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

About BlockZero Advisors

BlockZero Advisors is a Canadian management consulting firm specializing in the digital transformation of industries through blockchain innovation and digital assets. The firm is the trusted advisor of financial institutions, fintech, regulators, and businesses in harnessing the web3 industry, crypto, Bitcoin, DeFi, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), stablecoin and related innovations and opportunities. BlockZero offers a range of services, including strategic advisory, operational advisory, deal advisory, risk advisory and market intelligence. BlockZero serves clients in North America, Europe, India and the Middle East.

Learn more about BlockZero: https://blockzero.ca

Follow BlockZero on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/b0

