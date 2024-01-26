3iQ Announces Change to Annual Cut-Off for Redemptions

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), in its capacity as the manager of The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U) and The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U) (collectively, the "Funds") announces today that, effective for 2024 and beyond, unitholders of the Funds electing to exercise their redemption right must submit a redemption request, no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on May 15, 2024 (the "cut-off") to The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS") through their investment dealer.

In addition, the Funds will no longer be offering unitholders a voluntary conversion option into units of the corresponding exchanged-traded funds that are administered by 3iQ.

All other elements associated with the annual redemption process shall continue to remain the same, including the annual redemption date of the Funds, which is June 17, 2024 (the first business day following the 15th day of June in each year).

Unitholders should note that their investment dealer may require additional time in order to be able to submit a redemption and purchase notice through CDS in time to meet the cut-off and should therefore contact their investment dealer well in advance of the cut-off time.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

