3CLogic named Thirdera 2024 Partner of the Year

3CLogic selected as partner of the year by Thirdera, a Cognizant company, in recognition of their growing ServiceNow partnership.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced it has been recognized by Thirdera, a Cognizant company, as the "2024 Partner of the Year." The company received the award as part of Thirdera's fourth annual Hexy Awards ceremony.

Thirdera, a distinguished ServiceNow Global Elite partner, and 3CLogic, a recognized ServiceNow Advanced Platform Build partner, share a proven track record of collaboration and innovation. Their partnership began with the joint development of CitizenKey, a groundbreaking Built With ServiceNow offering designed to elevate public sector experiences for constituents, and has since evolved to support global organizations and industries.

"Being named Partner of the Year by Thirdera is an honor and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering transformative CX and EX strategies together," says Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. "Enterprises are held back by outdated legacy systems, and traditional customer service models are no longer effective. By partnering with Thirdera, we're helping organizations modernize with unified solutions that address the entire customer journey, from back-office to front, across channels. It's an exciting collaboration."

As businesses increasingly rely on ServiceNow to streamline operations, 3CLogic offers a ServiceNow-certified, AI-powered CX/EX platform that seamlessly integrates contact center capabilities with ServiceNow's IT, Customer, and Employee products. The solution removes redundant tasks, simplifies workflows, and enhances efficiency, empowering organizations to deliver personalized, consistent service across all channels. With features such as Conversational AI, SMS, GenAI, NLU, real-time transcriptions, call summaries, and AI-driven sentiment analysis, 3CLogic and ServiceNow are transforming the customer experience landscape while reducing operational complexity and costs.

"We are thrilled to recognize 3CLogic as our Partner of the Year," says Jon Reynolds, Senior VP Global Alliances & Corp Development of Thirdera. "Their innovative, AI-powered CX/EX platform, purpose-built for ServiceNow, has been instrumental in transforming our client experiences. By seamlessly integrating contact center capabilities with ServiceNow's native workflows, 3CLogic has empowered us to deliver personalized, consistent service to our clients across all channels. Thank you for being an exceptional partner!"

Looking ahead, 3CLogic and Thirdera remain committed to driving strategic CX and EX initiatives that push the boundaries of customer service leveraging the ServiceNow platform. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About Thirdera

Thirdera, a Cognizant company is a Global Elite ServiceNow partner, enabling customers to maximize the value of the ServiceNow platform through workflow-enabled services and solutions. Founded in 2021 and acquired by Cognizant in 2024, Thirdera, a Cognizant company is one of the largest and most credentialed ServiceNow partners globally. We offer world-class guidance to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity. With expertise and capabilities spanning experience design, process optimization, and AI-accelerated solutions, we are ushering in the next era of transformation, automation, and partner expectation. Visit www.thirdera.com for more information.

SOURCE 3CLogic

Louise Gutenberg, [email protected]