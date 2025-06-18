Global Hospitality Leader Selects 3CLogic to Enhance Existing ServiceNow Investment and Transform IT Service Desk Operations

Voice AI and Cloud Contact Center solution selected to complement ServiceNow single-data-model platform, capabilities, and workflows as part of larger IT modernization initiative.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced the adoption of its solution by a leading global hospitality and luxury resort organization. The strategic decision comes as the company seeks to centralize its operations, data, and workflows to deliver faster, smarter, and more responsive service experiences to its global workforce.

Previously, the company relied on a legacy on-premise contact center solution resulting in data silos, limited visibility, and inefficient agent workflows. With 3CLogic, the organization will inherit a unified omnichannel agent and administrative experience—integrating voice, digital channels, AI, and workflows into its ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) workspace powered by ServiceNow's single-data-model architecture. The new approach will automate manual tasks, eliminate agent swivel-chairing, and enhance operational visibility through AI-driven insights and feedback.

"As Gartner1 notes, by 2027 half of organizations attempting to replace service staff by AI agents alone will return to incorporating the human element into their strategy," explains Guillaume Seynhaeve, ServiceNow Practice Lead at 3CLogic. "With 3CLogic and ServiceNow, companies can strike the right balance—automating routine tasks while empowering agents with real-time insights to deliver faster, more personalized support."

With 3CLogic, the organization will now be able to take advantage of modern features such as automated ServiceNow Incident creation, voicemail transcriptions, GenAI call summaries, and integrated SMS to enhance agent productivity and speed of service. Supervisors will equally gain with AI-powered tools including real-time sentiment analysis, speech analytics, Auto Agent QA and agent screen recordings to track performance trends and coach agents in real-time to help maintain consistency and improve service outcomes—all integrated with the Now Platform to better understand employee needs, streamline conversations, and respond more effectively.

In response to the continued and growing demand for its Voice AI and Contact Center solutions for ServiceNow, 3CLogic will be present at a number of upcoming ServiceNow AI Summits and World Forum events in both the Americas and Europe during which it will highlight its latest platform capabilities and updates. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms.

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-06-10-gartner-predicts-50-percent-of-organizations-will-abandon-plans-to-reduce-customer-service-workforce-due-to-ai

