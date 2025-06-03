Two Ivy League Institutions Select 3CLogic Voice AI and Contact Center Solution for ServiceNow to Transform IT Help Desks

Voice AI and cloud contact center solution enables smarter service delivery, automation, real-time insights, and unified ServiceNow experience for academic institutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced that two globally recognized academic institutions, both with extensive ServiceNow ITSM deployments, have recently selected it to overcome critical pain points within their IT service desk operations. Both organizations were eager to replace existing solutions, with one operating a legacy on-premise system and the other struggling with limited visibility, fragmented user experiences, and over-reliance on external resources for daily administrative needs.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the landscape of higher education, top-tier universities are turning to 3CLogic to modernize and enhance their IT help desks while maximizing their current and future investments in ServiceNow. By replacing existing systems with a cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution designed to complement the Now Platform®, institutions are driving operational efficiency, unified agent experiences, and better support outcomes for faculty, students, and staff.

Unifying ITSM and Voice for a Seamless Experience

Both universities cited the need for a platform based approach in which their voice and contact center needs are woven together with ServiceNow data and workflows, rather than operating alongside them. With the adoption of 3CLogic, agents and service desk managers will benefit from a single pane of glass for incident management, call handling, contact center administration, reporting, and real time decision making, all without leaving ServiceNow.

Driving Autonomy and Rapid Response with AI

Self-service configuration and autonomy were among the key drivers. Each university will leverage 3CLogic's native AI capabilities integrated with ServiceNow, including intelligent voice self-service, call transcription, and speech analytics to improve intelligent call deflection (i.e.: major incident automation, etc.), reduce agent manual tasks (i.e.: call notes, etc.), lower after-hours service costs, and enable independent management of daily service desk operations without needing constant intervention from internal IT or expensive third-party consultants.

Enabling Agents and Empowering Leadership

Leveraging smart voice workflows and identification, each university will be able to seamlessly route critical calls (i.e.: research and medical divisions, etc.) in need of live assistance to the most qualified agents with relevant historical context to enable personalized experiences. Meanwhile, voice and contact center data, once siloed or difficult to correlate, will now integrate with ServiceNow dashboards and Platform Analytics to support data-driven decision-making and deliver immediate value to leadership teams seeking better visibility into service metrics.

These latest selections underscore the growing demand among higher education institutions for a fully integrated approach to IT service management and voice. As the role of technology in education continues to evolve, 3CLogic remains a trusted partner in helping institutions maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments while delivering seamless, AI-powered support experiences. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Voice AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

SOURCE 3CLogic

G. Seynhaeve, [email protected]