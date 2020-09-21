36 Emerging Journalists Match in Inaugural CAJ Mentorship Program

"The entire CAJ team has been blown away by the amount of interest and enthusiasm for this pilot program," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Mentorship is a critical ingredient in building a productive, sustainable industry."

"The CAJ is thrilled to have so many talented young journalists from different communities taking part. We can't wait to see how this opportunity may spark remarkable changes in our industry in the future."

The CAJ board of directors offers a deep, sincere thanks to all the mentors who are generously donating their time.

This year's mentorship matches include:

Adrian Harewood , co-anchor of CBC News Ottawa at 6

, co-anchor of CBC News Ottawa at 6 Katie Swyers , journalism student at Ryerson University

, journalism student at

Inayat Singh , investigative reporter and data journalist at CBC News

, investigative reporter and data journalist at CBC News

Karli Zshogner, news editor at the University of Ottawa's The Fulcrum



Shivani Persad , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Andree Lau , managing editor of digital news for CBC

, managing editor of digital news for CBC Hadeel Abdel-Nabi , staff writer intern at The Sprawl

, staff writer intern at Arif Noorani, executive producer and co-founder of CBC Podcasts

Frances Koncan , arts reporter at the Winnipeg Free Press

, arts reporter at the

Sophie Woodrooffe , staff writer at Coast Reporter

, staff writer at Brigitte Noël, investigative reporter with Radio-Canada's flagship investigative series Enquête

Selina Liu , student at The Governor's Academy

, student at The Governor's Academy

Emily Blake , reporter at Cabin Radio

, reporter at

Prajwala Dixit, associate producer at CBC-NL

David Thurton , national reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau

, national reporter in CBC's parliamentary bureau Ahmar Khan , freelance reporter

, freelance reporter

Alexander Quon , digital producer at Global News Halifax

, digital producer at Global News Halifax Emma Gilchrist , editor-in-chief of The Narwhal

, editor-in-chief of The Narwhal Tegwyn Hughe



Braela Kwan, freelance reporter



Dustin Patar , reporter at Nunatsiaq News

, reporter at Frances Bula , urban affairs contributor at the Globe and Mail and UBC adjunct professor

, urban affairs contributor at the Globe and Mail and UBC adjunct professor Chen Zhou , freelance reporter

, freelance reporter Francine Compton , executive producer of APTN National News

, executive producer of APTN National News Shayla Sayer-Brabant , Indigenous communications arts student at First Nations University of Canada in Regina

, Indigenous communications arts student at First Nations University of in Jesse Winter , freelance visual journalist and 2020 Charles Bury Award winner

, freelance visual journalist and 2020 Charles Bury Award winner Haley Ritchie , reporter/photographer at Yukon News

, reporter/photographer at

Josie Fome, internship coordinator at CEED Concordia

Karyn Pugliese , journalism professor at Ryerson University and past CAJ president

, journalism professor at and past CAJ president Clarrie Feinstein , staff writer at Daily Hive

, staff writer at Lisa LaFlamme , Chief News Anchor of CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

, Chief News Anchor of CTV National News with Amanda Kline , weekend anchor at CTV Montreal

, weekend anchor at CTV Montreal Mike De Souza , managing editor, enterprise & investigation at Global News

, managing editor, enterprise & investigation at Global News Daina Goldfinger , local online journalist at Global News

, local online journalist at Global News

Francois Carabin , journalist at Journal Metro

, journalist at Journal Metro

Morgana Adby , student journalist at Carleton University

, student journalist at

Rachel Collier , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter at The Eastern Graphic and the West Prince Graphic , PEI

, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter at and the , PEI Nick Taylor-Vaisey , associate editor at Maclean's magazine and past CAJ president

, associate editor at Maclean's magazine and past CAJ president Kayla Zhu , undergraduate student at Ryerson University

, undergraduate student at

Thomas Desormeaux , feature reporter at OakvilleNews.org and student at Ryerson University

, feature reporter at OakvilleNews.org and student at

Omar Taleb , student at Ryerson University

, student at Omayra Issa , bilingual journalist and news presenter for CBC/Radio-Canada

, bilingual journalist and news presenter for CBC/Radio-Canada Diamond Yao , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Miriam Valdes-Carletti digital content editor at CTVNews.ca

digital content editor at CTVNews.ca

Reedah Harder, student journalist at Ryerson University



Mecia Mooseely, freelance reporter and recent graduate from Seneca College

Paul Wells , senior writer at Maclean's magazine

, senior writer at Maclean's magazine Jennifer Bieman , multimedia journalist at The London Free Press

, multimedia journalist at

Paula Tran , master's of journalism student at Ryerson University

, master's of journalism student at Shireen Ahmed , freelance sports journalist

, freelance sports journalist Marsha Joseph , student at York University

, student at

Raylene Lung , student at Carleton University

In total, the CAJ received 122 applications to the program. Due to this incredible response, we'll be hosting an event in October with some of our mentors for those who weren't successful in getting a match this time around.

The CAJ strongly encourages applicants who did not match to apply for the next session to begin in January. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the second edition of this program please get in touch with us.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

